Shaun Newman Podcast Episode 755: World Affairs, Green Berets and Operation Condor
w/ Cynthia Chung & Matt Ehret
Watch on Rumble here.
You can find Shaun Newman’s Podcast at: Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/shaunne... Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/ShaunNewmanPo... Cornerstone Forum ’25: https://www.showpass.com/cornerstone25/
You can watch our CP film below:
You can read my series here:
The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine – Counterinsurgency
·
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas
·
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.