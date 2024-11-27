Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America
Bret Weinstein’s Tavistock Cure to Save the “Demented” West
The Intellectual Dark Web isn't what you thought it was.
With Bret Weinstein's shocking call to "Phoenix the Republic" and Eric Weinstein's role in shaping the global mass migration policies of the United Nations, it is increasingly becoming clear that the American people are being played by the same Tavistock/Jesuit forces that manipulated the 19th century Native American tribes and 20th century Vietnamese to embrace cataclysmic acts of destruction under the Rosicrucian symbolism of "Phoenix operations".
The following Canadian Patriot Film written and narrated by Cynthia Chung, removes multiple layers of illusion preventing current citizens from understanding the past 150 years of social engineering, weaponized psychology, and psychological warfare premised on the Transhumanist belief that humanity must be made to embrace cataclysms in order for creation to emerge out of destruction. The role of the Weinstein brothers within this dark agenda will shock you.
Since people tend to not read very carefully these days and react emotionally after reading a title, to be absolutely clear, WE ARE NOT CALLING FOR A REBIRTH, IT IS BRET WHO REFERENCED TO THIS in his speech to the Rescue the Republic rally where he said we needed to "PHOENIX THE REPUBLIC". This video is a critique of this and exposes a more broad agenda. I am not calling for a rebirth. This is made crystal clear in the description of this video as well as within the film itself. Comments blindly reacting without having clearly having bothered to read anything or watch the actual film will be deleted, I think the reason should be pretty clear why. Thank you.
Usury has consolidated everything, so the rulers need technocracy to maintain control. That much is clear. They've known and planned that for decades, maybe generations.
The three letter agencies are the undertakers. The censored press, the bought legislators and the criminal corporations are the symptoms. Usury is the disease.
There are cracks in the edifice. We are getting to the point where the samizdat is more believable for many people than the official press, and that's the point at which the thing collapses. The pathocrats know that, and so you see desperation here and there. We are getting close to being believed, and that's why WW3, the Samson option, is being waved around, but I think they are bluffing.