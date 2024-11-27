The Intellectual Dark Web isn't what you thought it was.

With Bret Weinstein's shocking call to "Phoenix the Republic" and Eric Weinstein's role in shaping the global mass migration policies of the United Nations, it is increasingly becoming clear that the American people are being played by the same Tavistock/Jesuit forces that manipulated the 19th century Native American tribes and 20th century Vietnamese to embrace cataclysmic acts of destruction under the Rosicrucian symbolism of "Phoenix operations".

The following Canadian Patriot Film written and narrated by Cynthia Chung, removes multiple layers of illusion preventing current citizens from understanding the past 150 years of social engineering, weaponized psychology, and psychological warfare premised on the Transhumanist belief that humanity must be made to embrace cataclysms in order for creation to emerge out of destruction. The role of the Weinstein brothers within this dark agenda will shock you.

Support our work and help us make more films by making a donation here: https://canadianpatriot.org/support-us/

Purchase Cynthia Chung's new book The Shaping of a World Religion VOL 1: 'https://canadianpatriot.org/new-book-...

Also see Matt Ehret’s interview with Johnny Vedmore on his paper “Eric R. Weinstein’s Great Replacement” here:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.