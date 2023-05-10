Song of the Volga Boatmen and The Sacred War
This has for many years been a very touching Russian folk song close to my heart so I thought I would share with you all.
This is a beautiful choral performance of “Song of the Volga Boatmen”:
Below is a famous rousing performance by Leonid Kharitonov & The Red Army Choir:
Here is an English version of “Song of the Volga Boatmen” by the great Paul Robeson.
And since it is Victory today I thought it fitting to share a performance by the Red Army Chorus singing “The Sacred War” which is about the fight against the “rotten fascists”, “the scum of humanity.” Let us all remember today and give thanks to Russia’s noble sacrifice. ура с днем победы!
Thank you Cynthia for posting this song. There is a history behind this folk song. In the 16th century and before the advent of steam engines, barge haulers pulled ships along the rivers against the current. The main "water road" was the Volga. Most often, these were desperate people who lost their household or had to do this by a court verdict, as hard labor( sometimes even women!).
Artels of barge haulers were assembled in the same way as men's, based on a thousand pounds of cargo (which is 16,360 kilograms). It took five women and three men. The work of barge haulers was monotonous and extremely difficult. Only the wind helped, which sometimes could be fair and blew into the sails. Walking heavily, people moved along the shore, and when it became very difficult, they sang songs.
It’s recognized part of Russian history, added in school education program in respect of hard labor and human sacrifice.
You can read more about it in this link: https://kulturologia.ru/blogs/191120/48194/
When they try to silence our Victory, forget it, erase it from the memory of entire generations and peoples, it is useful to recall that in World War II they held out against the German troops:
Denmark - 6 hours;
Luxembourg - 1 day;
Holland - 5 days;
Yugoslavia - 11 days;
Belgium - 18 days;
Greece - 24 days;
Poland - 27 days;
France - 1 month and 12 days;
Norway - 2 months and 1 day.
Pavlov's house in Stalingrad held out for 58 days.
The Soviet Union held out for four years (1418 days) and ended the war in the enemy's lair - Germany capitulated.
Everyone should remember this. We need to tell our children and grandchildren about this - so that they remember!
Vasily Lanovoy