This has for many years been a very touching Russian folk song close to my heart so I thought I would share with you all.

This is a beautiful choral performance of “Song of the Volga Boatmen”:

Below is a famous rousing performance by Leonid Kharitonov & The Red Army Choir:

Here is an English version of “Song of the Volga Boatmen” by the great Paul Robeson.

And since it is Victory today I thought it fitting to share a performance by the Red Army Chorus singing “The Sacred War” which is about the fight against the “rotten fascists”, “the scum of humanity.” Let us all remember today and give thanks to Russia’s noble sacrifice. ура с днем ​​победы!