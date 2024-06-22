Personification of the Sun, the God Helios in his chariot, early 4 th century CE, Athena’s temple, Ilion. Major cult centers in Rhodes and Corinthia.

Before we discuss the role of Giuseppe Mazzini in creating the Sicilian Mafia which will be published next week, it is essential that we first have some orientation in our understanding of the French Revolution as what could have been a true liberation of the French people from tyrannical rulers and how it was sabotaged, namely by the Jacobin terrorists, a network that would have its ties with the Knights of Malta and Malta Freemasonry, and how this Jacobin cause was used throughout the 19th century to in fact undo any genuine movement towards true republicanism, liberty and unification, as in the fight for the unification of Italy that Mazzini supposedly fought so hard to bring about.

[This is Part IV to the series “The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods,” for Part I refer here, Part II refer here, and Part III refer here. Part II and III are free access to all readers.]

The French Revolution, Freemasons and the Role of Napoleon

“Around this, all kinds of mythologies developed about the Emperor [Napoleon]. The most significant one was a sun cult: the sun of the Battle of Austerlitz was never going to set, and Napoleon was going to follow it toward the east, to become the Emperor of the Two Worlds. Remember that Louis XIV had established a similar cult; he was called the "Sun King," and had built a "Temple of Apollo" next to the Versailles Palace, on the model of Tiberius' temple at Capri - a direct challenge to Christianity. There is, indeed, something weird and rotten in the kingdom of France.”[1]