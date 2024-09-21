The following is an except from Paul L. William’s book “Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance between the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia”:

When the US military occupation of Afghanistan became precarious, the CIA worked with the Mexican drug cartels to develop poppy fields throughout the mountains of Mexico’s west coast. By 2013, heroin and cocaine from Mexico - with a street value of $3 billion - flooded Chicago. The drugs arrived by land, rail, and air, including 747 jetliners. When Jesus Vicente Zambada Niebla, a member of the Sinaloa cartel, was collared by Chicago police officials, he claimed to be a CIA operative under government protection. His trial was halted by federal prosecutors on the basis of the “Classified Information Procedures Act.” The prosecutors claimed that Niebla’s testimony would constitute a threat to national security.

By 2018, Mexico’s southwestern Guerrero state became the top source of heroin for the US drug epidemic, which resulted in more than sixty-four thousand deaths in 2016. The Drug Enforcement Agency says that 93 percent of heroin in America now comes from Mexico, more than double the amount from five years before. Guerrero emerged as a heroin hub because its mountains are inaccessible and catch the warm, humid air from the Pacific.

The Sinaloa cartel controls the flow. Its only rival is the Jalisco New Generation cartel, which arose from infighting after the arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in January 2016. The strength of the Sinaloas stems from the support in the form of arms and immunity that the cartel has received from the CIA. Commenting on this support, Robert Farago and Ralph Dixon maintain the following in a 2011 article for the Washington Times: “The CIA’s motive is clear. The US government is afraid that the Los Zetas cartel will mount a successful coup against the government of [Mexican President] Felipe Calderon.

But the motive isn’t clear since the CIA purportedly has controlled and abetted Los Zeta by proving military training for members of this criminal syndicate at Fort Bragg and other military installations throughout the United States.

What is clear is the possibility that the Gladio strategy of tension is at work south of the border so that new fields of poppies may be cultivated to perpetuate the CIA’s covert operations - operations that will safeguard not the American people but rather the holdings of an elite group of bankers and businessmen.

“The only thing that is constant is change,” so said Heraclitus 2,500 years ago. Gladio provides proof of this adage. Gladio began as a covert operation to thwart the spread of communism and evolved into an effort to advance the economic hegemony of an Anglo-American money cartel. It no longer sought to amke the world safe for democracy but rather to subject humankind to the designs of a synarchy. Its activities were no longer confined to the borders of Western Europe but extended throughout Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Central Asia.

From the time of its inception, Gladio was fueled by heroin.

This reliance produced a plague that has spread throughout the civilized world. The illicit gains fof the CIA from trafficking were originally washed in the Holy See.

But the Vatican Bank became capable of handling the flood of revenue that poured into the Bastion of Nicholas V. New financial institutions were established to serve as laundries, including the Castle Bank and Trust in Miami, the Nugan Hand Bank [co-founded by Michael Hand a Green Beret] in Sydney, and the Bank of Commerce and Credit in Karachi.

But even these banks proved insufficient to handle the billions of dollars in ill-gotten gains, and so the dirty money began to flow through major American banks, including Citibank, American Express of Beverly Hills, Manufacturers Banks, the Great American Bank, Chemical Bank, and Chase Manhattan.

The CIA’s reliance on La Cosa Nostra also changed and the agency, by creating Gladio II, became compelled to forge new alliances with the Latin American cartels, the babas and Grey Wolves of Turkey, street gangs within America’s inner cities, and the Albanian Mafia who emerged almost overnight as “the leading crime outfit in the United States.”

And so Gladio goes on to advance the interests of an Anglo-American money cartel. It will persist on the winds of war as long as the affairs of men are governed by covetousness and greed. It matters not that a handful of people might draw back the curtain to reveal figures with bloody swords.

Nugan Hand Bank

On January 27, 1980, two American policemen, driving along the Great Western Highway near the port of Sydney, came upon a 1977 Mercedes Benz parked along the side of the road. Inside the car, slumped across the front seat, was the body of a burly, middle-aged man. Searching his pockets, the policemen found the business card of William Colby, former director of the CIA. On the back of the card was Colby’s itinerary for his trip to Hong Kong and Singapore. The dead man’s hand was wrapped around the barrel of a new .30-caliber rifle. Next to the body was a Bible with a meat-pie wrapper as a book mark. On the wrapper were scrawled the names of Colby and California Congressman Bob Wilson, then the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

The dead man was identified as Frank Nugan, co-owner of the Nugan Hand Bank and one of the most prominent lawyers in Australia. His death was ruled as a suicide despite the fact that Nugan’s fingerprints were not on the rifle, and only a contortionist could have shot himself in the head from the position in which he was found in the vehicle.

When Nugan’s partner, Michael Hand, a former Green Beret who had served in Vietnam, learned of the death, he rushed back to Sydney from a business trip in London and began shredding enough of the bank’s documents to fill a small cottage. The next day, Hand held a meetings of Nugan Hand Bank directors in which he warned them that they must follow his instructions in destroying all records of transactions, otherwise they would “finish up with concrete shoes” or find their wives being delivered to them “in pieces.” By June 1980, Nugan Hand Ltd was in liquidation. It owed about $50 million to creditors. Hand fled to the United States, never to be seen or heard from again.

The Nugan Hand Bank had been established in 1973 by Nugan and Hand. Shortly after setting up headquarters in Sydney, the bank blossomed into twenty-two branches. One branch was set up in Chiang Mai, the heart of Thailand’s opium industry, in the same suite as the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The DEA receptionist answered the bank’s phone and took messages when the representatives were out. Neil Evans, the former head of the Chiang Mai branch, told investigators that he had seen millions pass through his office, claiming that the bank operated solely “for the disbursement of funds, anywhere in the world, on behalf of the CIA, and also for the taking of money on behalf of the CIA.”

The money taken from the bank by the CIA was used to purchase weapons from international arms dealer Edwin Wilson for guerilla forces in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, and the white Rhodesian government of Ian Smith. Wilson was a former CIA operative who was later convicted of selling arms and explosives to the Libyan government of Muammar Gaddafi. Funds were also shelled out to undermine the liberal government of Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, who had pulled Australian troops out of Vietnam and condemned the bombing of Hanoi. These actions were orchestrated by Theodore Shackley, the CIA’s deputy director of operations. After Whitlam was removed from office by John Kerr, Australia’s governor-general, in 1975, the black ops money flowed to Italy and the IOR, for support of the Christian Democrats.

The bank also imported heroin into Australia from the Golden Triangle. This dirty work was done by Australian police officers in service to the CIA, according to the Commonwealth-New South Wales Joint Task Force on Drug Trafficking. In 1976, one such officer, Murray Riley, organized five shipments of heroin into Australia, mostly in false-bottom suitcases. For each shipment the branches of the Nugan Hand were used to transfer the purchase money from Sydney to Hong Kong. Over one hundred pounds of heroin was involved in each importation, and much of this was eventually shipped from Hong Kong to the United States. Riley was also involved in two heroin importations in July and September 1977.

Board of Directors & Administrative Staff of the Nugan Hand Bank

Dr. Guy Parker - an expert from the RAND Corporation

Major General Richard Secord - director of the Defense Security Assistance Agency, who worked closely with Ted Shackley in smuggling heroin money out of Vietnam…

Walter McDonald - retired CIA deputy director and head of the Annapolis branch

Dale Holmgreen - former chairman of the CIA’s Civil Air Transport and manager of the Taiwan branch

Theodore Shackley - former CIA deputy director for clandestine operations

Richard L. Armitage - special consultant to the Pentagon in Thailand who oversaw the transfer of heroin profits from Indonesia to Shackley’s account in Tehran, Iran

Patry Loomis - former CIA advisor to the Provincial Reconnaissance Unit in Vietnam

Robert “Red” Jansen - former CIA station chief in Bangkok, who represented Nugan Hand in Thailand



[The following were excerpts from Paul L. Williams book “Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance between the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia”]