In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Matt and Cynthia talk to Jeff J. Brown, author, co-founder of the Bioweapon Truth Commission and the curator of the Global Online Library (BWTC-GOL). During this interview Jeff provides an overview of biowarfare in the 20th century from the dark days of WWI to the Pentagon's acquisition of Unit 731 Japanese biological warfare specialists in the wake of WWII. Examples of US/UK abuses of biological warfare in defiance of international laws is also discussed leading us into the heated topic of today's 13+ Pentagon-managed biolabs in Ukraine which have been a cause of major concern for Russian leadership for years. Jeff additionally takes us through China's similar concerns with US biolabs littered throughout Asia and much of Africa.

Since this discussion Jeff Brown has recently published on his substack BREAKING! NATO chemical false flag attack uncovered in Ukraine to blame Russia. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #51. Transcript and podcasts.

Visit Jeff's primary website where you can see his research, listen to his podcasts and buy his books: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/02/28/is-russia-in-ukraine-because-of-the-usas-13-plus-exclusive-use-wmd-germ-warfare-laboratories-there-not-to-mention-ukie-nazis-killing-10000s-of-their-own-citizens-for-the-last-eight-years-c/

Subscribe to Jeff's Substack here:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.