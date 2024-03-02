This is an excellent breakdown of the situation in Ukraine today by Daniel Davis (video below). It appears to be a consensus for those partaking in reality, that Ukraine will not be able to continue withholding their front till the end of summer or for much longer afterwards.

This is occurring while British and French NATO soldiers are overseeing the operating of their long range missiles in Ukraine against Russians. Yes, NATO soldiers are involved directly in warfare against the Russians and are not just training Ukrainian troops at this point.

Olaf Scholz has appeared, at least for now, to take the stance that Germany will not follow suit with the British and French, and will not send soldiers to partake in operating long range missiles against Russian soldiers. However, in stating such a thing, he also revealed that the British and French were doing just that…

This has caused a bit of an upset in Britain and France since this was a fact that was not supposed to be revealed to the public claiming this will somehow now give Russians an advantage.

The reality of this situation is that the Russians were already very aware, since it is known that Ukrainians are not adequately trained to use long range missiles, thus if long range missiles are being used it is under the direct overseeing if not manipulation of these missile systems by NATO soldiers against Russian soldiers.

So why are the British and French government upset? Because the European people were never supposed to know about this.

Increasingly, classified information is not to be kept secret from the “enemy” since they are already aware of this rather obvious intel, it is to be kept a secret from the western people. Why do you think this is? Because they know that these actions are not for the welfare of the western people but rather the very opposite - these actions are putting the European people in direct line of fire.

How interesting that since Churchill’s Operation Unthinkable and the stay-behind armies, always reassuring the European people that Churchill’s fascisti secret armies were necessary, as well as the overnight partnership with “former” Nazis to protect the European people from Stalin’s so-called plan to invade western Europe. And yet that day never came…and a terroristic military industrial complex was what we were left with.

That day continues not to come, and now an impatient NATO has moved its head into the line of fire as if this is somehow equivalent to Russia embarking on an invasion of Europe.

[Note: The Ukraine war began as a civil war, Russia’s entry was to protect Ukrainians who were being attacked for being ethnic Russians who were pro-Russia. This is also why the Crimean people, ethnic Russian people, held a referendum to return to Russia because they wanted Russian protection from what was effectively Ukrainian neo-Nazis. This was made further evident by the fact that the Ukrainians had shut off the water supply to Crimea which supplied 85% of its fresh water as a punishment for their having returned to Russia. Does that sound like the Ukrainian government ever cared about the welfare of Crimeans? This only ended once Russia entered Ukraine.]

NATO’s entry into this war, which was a CIA creation (see here, here and here), was a decision that was made without the permission of the European people, because the consequences of such reckless actions are rather obvious. If NATO is engaging in direct combat with Russia, this threatens to draw all of Europe (and the United States) into an open war with Russia.

A war that NATO and the CIA and co. have been gunning for since WWII.

And I would gather, despite a certain level of war frenzy insanity, that most Europeans do not want this. The German people have been in the majority adamant that they do not wish to go to war with Russia. The German government and military….well that is another thing.

It has come to light since Scholz’s “intelligence leak” just days ago, that editor-in-chief of RT Margarita Simonyan announced she was in possession of a recording in which German officers discussed blowing up the Crimean Bridge.

You can listen to the Bundeswehr officers here.

So, so-much for Germany refusing to directly enter the conflict with Russia…

Readers should also be reminded that when Germany sent their tanks to Ukraine to be used in the war, the message was clear.

President Putin has made it crystal clear that if the west via NATO is so foolish as to enter into a full scale war against Russia, that Russia will have no choice but to go nuclear. That is now a possibility with there being no hope of anything resembling a Ukraine front continuing for very much longer. NATO will have to enter into the conflict openly as the primary force against Russia if they wish to uphold this front - which brings us ever closer to a full nuclear war.

This begs the question, what is this war really about that we would risk the annihilation of all civilization? Clearly this is more than just about an EU economic deal or Ukraine’s right to join NATO. Last time I checked, the alliance of NATO was supposed to keep Europe safe and yet NATO is doing the very opposite - it has actually started a WWIII situation over who should join their membership (despite their assurance that NATO would not expand and that Ukraine would never be brought into NATO)…is that not utterly insane?

It appears Russia represents something much greater as a threat to this western hegemon that has nothing to do with the so-called “threatened” security of the European people. I will let the reader ponder as to what this could be.

This will no longer be a war that you can watch from your couch if things carry on in this direction - it will be brought to your doorstep.

For a further breakdown of what is “reality” vs the insane fantasies of Dr. Strangelove’s RAND Wizards of Armageddon, I highly recommend people watch Daniel Davis’ informative overview of the situation.