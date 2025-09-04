Through A Glass Darkly

Cutting through Gordian Knots with Mathew Crawford, Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret
Cynthia Chung
Sep 04, 2025
In this comprehensive roundtable, Mathew Crawford, Cynthia Chung and Matt Ehret share notes and discoveries pertaining to the subtle forces shaping our world.

You can watch the video version of our discussion below:

Rounding the Earth Newsletter
Pandemic, Bitcoin, education, finance, science, health, economics, statistics, and other topics that need attention.
By Mathew Crawford
Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
By Matthew Ehret

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

