New Documentary Released: 'The Origins of America's Secret Police'

Cynthia Chung
·
November 8, 2022
Do leading members of secret societies managing many of the levers of influence throughout history wield genuine "knowledge known only to the inner elites"... or is something else at play?

Escaping Calypso's Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion

Cynthia Chung
·
September 30, 2023
Is it truly the case that in order to live in harmony with nature, industrial activity must be eliminated? Can green energy systems support our current world population and is it possible to have an advanced growing thriving world civilization while also enjoying growing, thriving ecosystems? In this first of a six part docu-series, The Rising Tide Foun…

'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

Cynthia Chung
·
November 2, 2023
The Arctic: Theater for War or Global Cooperation? (A Canadian Patriot Film)

Cynthia Chung
·
May 26
How China Banned Soros in 1989

Cynthia Chung
·
June 5, 2023
View the short film on Rumble here.

Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America

Cynthia Chung
·
November 27, 2024
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung
