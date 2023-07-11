Through A Glass Darkly
Alex Krainer: France under attack
The pawns are fighting in the streets of France, but the war is between France and the Anglo-American Empire.
18 hr ago
•
Cynthia Chung
26
Alex Krainer: France under attack
RTF Invitation: "Escaping Huxley's Island: Psychedelics, Scientific Paganism and the Changing Images of Man" [July 9 at 4pm ET]
In Aldous Huxley’s final novel, The Island, the Ultimate Revolution and predictive programming guru presents a subtly different and more nuanced version…
Jul 8
•
Cynthia Chung
17
RTF Invitation: "Escaping Huxley's Island: Psychedelics, Scientific Paganism and the Changing Images of Man" [July 9 at 4pm ET]
WHY Russia Saved the United States: The Forgotten History of a Brotherhood
Why did Russia’s Czar Alexander II deploy the Russian navy to the coasts of the USA during the height of the Civil War in 1863? Why dynamic shaped the…
Jul 6
•
Cynthia Chung
41
WHY Russia Saved the United States: The Forgotten History of a Brotherhood
4
What it Means to be an American Citizen this Fourth of July
In celebration of Independence Day, I thought I would share with you the transcript of a lecture I delivered three years ago on the subject of…
Jul 4
•
Cynthia Chung
21
What it Means to be an American Citizen this Fourth of July
2
June 2023
Courtenay Turner Ep. 268: Occult Roots of Counterculture & the Threat of Empire w/ Cynthia Chung
Courtenay invites Cynthia Chung to join in a riveting discussion regarding many of their shared interests spanning topics such as ancient philosophy…
Jun 29
•
Cynthia Chung
24
Courtenay Turner Ep. 268: Occult Roots of Counterculture & the Threat of Empire w/ Cynthia Chung
2
Nazis, the British, and the Middle East
The following is a chapter from my book The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set. For all one-year paid subscribers you can receive the full PDF copy…
Jun 29
•
Cynthia Chung
29
Nazis, the British, and the Middle East
10
Who Really Created the Middle East Terror Apparatus?
The following is a chapter from my book The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set. For all one-year paid subscribers you can receive the full PDF copy…
Jun 26
•
Cynthia Chung
34
Who Really Created the Middle East Terror Apparatus?
2
Irish Freedom Event - Banking, Agriculture and Energy amidst a world in Crisis (Think Local Event)
During the winter months Matt and I made an intensive 5 week speaking tour that took us from Ireland and Switzerland, all the way to Japan. Throughout…
Jun 22
•
Cynthia Chung
28
Irish Freedom Event - Banking, Agriculture and Energy amidst a world in Crisis (Think Local Event)
11
Space Commune Podcast: There are No Limits to Scientific Abundance (feat. Cynthia Chung)
Listen to the podcast here. In this episode we talk to Cynthia Chung, President of the Rising Tide Foundation and a writer at Strategic Culture…
Jun 20
•
Cynthia Chung
26
Space Commune Podcast: There are No Limits to Scientific Abundance (feat. Cynthia Chung)
2
The Roots Of Modern Eco-Terrorism: From MK Ultra And The Unabomber To Maurice Strong And Yuval Harari
In light of evidence showcasing that the Canadian “wildfires” this past week were in fact caused by arson, and recent events such as the Ohio toxic…
Jun 16
•
Cynthia Chung
53
The Roots Of Modern Eco-Terrorism: From MK Ultra And The Unabomber To Maurice Strong And Yuval Harari
4
Canadian fires are being set deliberately (arson) - many recent Quebec and Alberta fires started simultaneously - videos and articles
Quebec Fires started simultaneously across entire province on June 2, 2023 (source) Alberta fires started simultaneously on June 7, 2023: Fires in…
Published on COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
•
Jun 16
Why Iran’s Development of Nuclear Energy Will Create Stability and Prosperity in the Middle East
[This is Part 3 of the series “Iran’s Century and a Half Fight for Sovereignty”. Part 1 is a historical overview of Iran’s long struggle with Britain’s…
Jun 15
•
Cynthia Chung
27
Why Iran’s Development of Nuclear Energy Will Create Stability and Prosperity in the Middle East
3
