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Towards a New Jerusalem Series: A Gathering of Jacobites, Scottish Rite-Rosicrucian Freemasons, Moravians, Sabbatian Jews and the Father of…
If you haven’t already check out my “Towards a New Jerusalem Series: A Gathering of Jacobites, Scottish Rite-Rosicrucian Freemasons, Moravians…
Aug 4
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Cynthia Chung
30
8
July 2026
You Think You Know All About WW2? Think Again: Get Matt Ehret's new 200 page special report 'Black Sun Rising: Esoteric Nazism Past and…
Available in Paperback, Hardcover or PDF
Jul 30
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Cynthia Chung
32
7
Guanzi 管子: An Introduction of 3000 Years of Chinese Economic Thought
Prologue
Jul 23
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Cynthia Chung
40
2
11
In cased you missed this...
Part III Coming Out Next Week: “How China Escaped Shock Therapy"
Jul 20
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Cynthia Chung
39
6
11
How Occultists and Bankers Manufactured WW2 Germany (Another fun episode of The Duran)
This week, I had a very interesting conversation with Alexander Mercouris on The Duran tackling certain forbidden topics such as the secret occult…
Published on Matt Ehret's Insights
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Jul 18
Audiobooks: Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops Vol. 1 and 2 are Now Available!
We are happy to announce that AUDIOBOOK versions of Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops volumes 1 and 2 are now ready for purchase.
Jul 16
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Cynthia Chung
18
7
Social Credit Scores are a Western Invention | Cynthia Chung on Jerm Warfare
Cynthia Chung and Jeremy Nell break down the fallacies of China's Social Credit with a focus on the western financial institutions that are behind the…
Jul 11
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Cynthia Chung
47
1
11
Peter Thiel's Secret Doctrine
Breaking Free of Psyops Ep 10
Published on Matt Ehret's Insights
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Jul 5
1:27:16
The Role of Goldman Sachs in Engineering Global Financial Crises
How Goldman Sachs is Behind the Takeover of National Infrastructure and Banking in its Bid for Global Domination
Jul 2
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Cynthia Chung
136
5
42
In cased you missed this...
Part II coming out this week.
Jul 1
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Cynthia Chung
40
4
11
June 2026
Beyond Geopolitics featuring Cynthia Chung: The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela Iran & Greenland
Matt Ehret speaks to RTF president Cynthia Chung about her new series 'The Real Agenda Behind Venezuela Iran & Greenland' covering the battle for the…
Published on Through A Glass Darkly
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Jun 28
William Ramsey and I Journey through the Dark regions of history, Crowley, Hitler and ETs
Today, investigative journalist William Ramsey invited me to talk about our new film ‘Black Sun Rising’ which took us through a deep exposition of…
Published on Matt Ehret's Insights
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Jun 25
© 2026 Cynthia Chung
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