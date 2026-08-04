Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Home
Podcast
Films
Special Offer on Books
Archive
About

July 2026

You Think You Know All About WW2? Think Again: Get Matt Ehret's new 200 page special report 'Black Sun Rising: Esoteric Nazism Past and…
Available in Paperback, Hardcover or PDF
  Cynthia Chung
Guanzi 管子: An Introduction of 3000 Years of Chinese Economic Thought
Prologue
  Cynthia Chung
In cased you missed this...
Part III Coming Out Next Week: “How China Escaped Shock Therapy"
  Cynthia Chung
How Occultists and Bankers Manufactured WW2 Germany (Another fun episode of The Duran)
This week, I had a very interesting conversation with Alexander Mercouris on The Duran tackling certain forbidden topics such as the secret occult…
Published on Matt Ehret's Insights  
Audiobooks: Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops Vol. 1 and 2 are Now Available!
We are happy to announce that AUDIOBOOK versions of Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops volumes 1 and 2 are now ready for purchase.
  Cynthia Chung
Social Credit Scores are a Western Invention | Cynthia Chung on Jerm Warfare
Cynthia Chung and Jeremy Nell break down the fallacies of China's Social Credit with a focus on the western financial institutions that are behind the…
  Cynthia Chung
Peter Thiel's Secret Doctrine
Breaking Free of Psyops Ep 10
Published on Matt Ehret's Insights  
1:27:16
The Role of Goldman Sachs in Engineering Global Financial Crises
How Goldman Sachs is Behind the Takeover of National Infrastructure and Banking in its Bid for Global Domination
  Cynthia Chung
In cased you missed this...
Part II coming out this week.
  Cynthia Chung

June 2026

© 2026 Cynthia Chung · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture