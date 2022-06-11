Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

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Linda Goudsmit's avatar
Linda Goudsmit
Jun 14, 2022

If we reduce this interesting and incisive analysis to its simplest form, we recognize that Globalism is 21st century fascism. The only difference between globalism’s war on humanity and megalomaniacal ambition to rule the world, and the supremacist replacement ideologies that came before, are the science and technology available to implement it. The most insidious aspect of globalism’s asymmetric warfare is that it is disguised as public health, and it's psychotic policies presented as “for our own good.” The civilized mind has great difficulty processing the malevolence of the globalist elite. So, the unsuspecting public is lulled into a peacetime mentality, when it needs a wartime mentality to survive.

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Kent Whitaker's avatar
Kent Whitaker
Jun 11, 2022

Cynthia your tracing & exposing the footsteps of Satan from the garden, through his historical disciples, is amazing. We also are the children of the great revealing, the times are being fulfilled as we watch. Watch therefore: for ye know not on what day your Lord cometh. Mat24.42

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