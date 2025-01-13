A Republic If You Can Keep It...Or Phoenix It? w/ Cynthia Chung | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep.458: A Republic If You Can Keep It...Or Phoenix It? w/ Cynthia Chung | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Cynthia Chung returns to the Courtenay Turner podcast to discuss the strange speech Bret Weinstein gave at the Rescue the Republic event. Most are familiar with Ben Franklin's famous line "A Republic if you can keep it..." but Bret says it's republic if we can Phoenix it. What does he mean by this strange variation and is there deeper semiotics to the famous avian reference? This conversation is a prelude to a fantastic film Cynthia has now released on the subject.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
