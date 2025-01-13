Apologies for sending this out twice but the first post only contained the first 17 minutes of our interview. Here is the full interview, hope you all check out our discussion!

Ep.458: A Republic If You Can Keep It...Or Phoenix It? w/ Cynthia Chung | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Cynthia Chung returns to the Courtenay Turner podcast to discuss the strange speech Bret Weinstein gave at the Rescue the Republic event. Most are familiar with Ben Franklin's famous line "A Republic if you can keep it..." but Bret says it's republic if we can Phoenix it. What does he mean by this strange variation and is there deeper semiotics to the famous avian reference? This conversation is a prelude to a fantastic film Cynthia has now released on the subject.

