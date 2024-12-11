Coffee and a Mike with Cynthia Chung: Talking History, Sci-Fi Movies and more

In this episode of Coffee and a Mike, Cynthia Chung was invited to have a casual discussion about the new Canadian Patriot Press video 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' which she wrote and narrated, as well as movies, philosophy and politics.

Or listen on Soundcloud here.

Make sure to check out our new films:

Read full story

For more on the importance of Schiller see:

[This is a transcript of a Rising Tide Foundation lecture delivered December 18, 2022 which can be viewed here.]

Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.