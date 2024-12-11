Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
Coffee and a Mike with Cynthia Chung: Talking History, Sci-Fi Movies and more
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:22:35
-1:22:35

Coffee and a Mike with Cynthia Chung: Talking History, Sci-Fi Movies and more

Cynthia Chung
Dec 11, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

In this episode of Coffee and a Mike, Cynthia Chung was invited to have a casual discussion about the new Canadian Patriot Press video 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' which she wrote and narrated, as well as movies, philosophy and politics.

Or listen on Soundcloud here.

Make sure to check out our new films:

'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' Docu-Series

Read full story

For more on the importance of Schiller see:

The Battle for the Mind: How to Exit an Artificial Reality

The Battle for the Mind: How to Exit an Artificial Reality

[This is a transcript of a Rising Tide Foundation lecture delivered December 18, 2022 which can be viewed here.]

Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

Through A Glass Darkly
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

Discussion about this podcast

Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cynthia Chung
Recent Episodes
C.S. Lewis’s Science-Fiction Trilogy Explained as well as a Defence of Plato
  Cynthia Chung
Have Deep State Lunatics Taken Over the Asylum? Not the BBC with Cynthia Chung
  Cynthia Chung
Cults, Elections, and Geopolitics: Cynthia Chung on Mathew Crawford's Rounding the Earth Podcast
  Cynthia Chung
The Mel K Show with Cynthia Chung: Operation Condor, Panama & Counterinsurgency
  Cynthia Chung
Is Japan Willing to Cut Its Own Throat in Sacrifice to the U.S. Pivot to Asia?
  Cynthia Chung
How To Conquer Tyranny and Avoid Tragedy: A Lesson on Defeating Systems of Empire
  Cynthia Chung
In Search of Monsters to Destroy: The Manufacturing of a Cold War
  Cynthia Chung