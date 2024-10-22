Through A Glass Darkly
Cults, Elections, and Geopolitics: Cynthia Chung on Mathew Crawford's Rounding the Earth Podcast
Cults, Elections, and Geopolitics: Cynthia Chung on Mathew Crawford's Rounding the Earth Podcast

Cynthia Chung
Oct 22, 2024
Transcript

In this interview on Mathew Crawford’s Rounding the Earth Podcast I discuss how the CIA via Edward Lansdale’s Saigon Mission orchestrated a migrant crisis to stoke the fires of the Vietnam War, as well as NATO’s Gladio operations in South America and its relevance to the migrant crisis affecting the United States today. I also discuss China’s BRI in relation to this and why the United States sabotaged its own dollar while thinking it could win an economic war with Russia.

Or listen on Soundcloud here.

See also:

On President Putin's Interview with Tucker Carlson...

Cynthia Chung
·
Feb 10
On President Putin's Interview with Tucker Carlson...

Something somewhat historical happened just two days ago, though it is unclear how many Americans will understand its significance...

Read full story

How Panama Became the SKYNET for Orwellian Totalitarianism in the Americas

Cynthia Chung
·
Feb 21
How Panama Became the SKYNET for Orwellian Totalitarianism in the Americas

“WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH”

Read full story

How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas

Cynthia Chung
·
Apr 19
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas

“Anyone who doubts that this nation building and police activity has not become real and very effective right here in the United States need only visit the area around Fort Bragg to find one of these early paramilitary CIA-oriented specialist, General Tolson, sending his American soldiers out into the countryside with nation-building programs for the ci…

Read full story

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

