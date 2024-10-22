Cults, Elections, and Geopolitics: Cynthia Chung on Mathew Crawford's Rounding the Earth Podcast

In this interview on Mathew Crawford’s Rounding the Earth Podcast I discuss how the CIA via Edward Lansdale’s Saigon Mission orchestrated a migrant crisis to stoke the fires of the Vietnam War, as well as NATO’s Gladio operations in South America and its relevance to the migrant crisis affecting the United States today. I also discuss China’s BRI in relation to this and why the United States sabotaged its own dollar while thinking it could win an economic war with Russia.

