The Ugly Truth of Operation Gladio: Cynthia Chung on the Dirk Pohlman Show
The Ugly Truth of Operation Gladio: Cynthia Chung on the Dirk Pohlman Show

Cynthia Chung
Jan 23, 2025
Transcript

In this episode of the Dirk Pohlmann Show on TNT Radio, I was invited to discuss NATO's secret army that saw the reconstruction of leading Nazi and Italian fascist killers into leading agencies of Anglo-American intelligence.

Chapter 6: Operation Gladio: How NATO Conducted a Secret War Against European Citizens and Their Democratically Elected Governments

Dirk and I also had the pleasure of presenting at the Kernpunkte Kongress this past March in Basel, Switzerland along with Daniele Ganser and Matthew Ehret. A copy of the conference will be available soon. For those who are interested in the transcript of my lecture, they can refer here.

On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
