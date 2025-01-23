The Ugly Truth of Operation Gladio: Cynthia Chung on the Dirk Pohlman Show

In this episode of the Dirk Pohlmann Show on TNT Radio, I was invited to discuss NATO's secret army that saw the reconstruction of leading Nazi and Italian fascist killers into leading agencies of Anglo-American intelligence.

Dirk and I also had the pleasure of presenting at the Kernpunkte Kongress this past March in Basel, Switzerland along with Daniele Ganser and Matthew Ehret.

