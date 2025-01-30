Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
Why H.G. Wells' World Brain and Yuval Harari's Hackable Human Will Not Succeed
Why H.G. Wells' World Brain and Yuval Harari's Hackable Human Will Not Succeed

Cynthia Chung
Jan 30, 2025
Transcript

The original lecture presentation that I delivered in Basel, Switzerland March 2023 for the Kernpunkte Conference on the subject of H.G. Wells’ “World Brain” and Harari’s “hackable human” is available for viewing below.

For those who would like to read the lecture as a transcript it is available here.

Or listen on Soundcloud here:

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

