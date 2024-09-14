Cynthia Chung is the president and co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set.” In her interview with Coffee and Mike, she discusses her recent substack articles “The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods Part I and II,” Vatican Gladio, her thoughts on Dune 2 and much more.
As for her series discussing the Gladio Black Budget and Parallel States, you can read this series below:
The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine – Counterinsurgency
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas
You can read her ongoing series on the Knights of Malta, Scottish Rite and the Mafia Brotherhoods below.
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods Part II
The Birth of the Modern Templars, the Origins of the Ancient Scottish Rite and the Roman Sun King Napoleon
The Dominican Connection – From the Spanish Inquisition and the Crusades to the Jacobins
The British Origins of the Jacobins, Mafia Godfather Mazzini and the Rise of the Young Europe Cults
The Knights of the Golden Circle’s Secessionist Plot and Plan to Take Over Central & South America
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
Wry good interview.
Here something which you will not read in any commercial books or esoteric book “accept if you are a 30 degree mason or above “.
The symbol of fascism is called the fascio.
The same symbol is also visible in the US House of Representatives , what you will not read anywhere, is its true meaning.
It is portrayed as a bundle of sticks with an axe sticking out of it, and is the secret symbol which represents “the bankers army”.
In practice, US representatives are its foot soldiers of its army.
It is in fact a bundle of what you may know as “Tally sticks”, “money”.
About mafia, I may advise you to do some research on the once richest kingdom of the world “Regno delle due Sicilia”, and about the “ Beati Paoli”.
Mazzini’s invention, “mafia”, it was from the start a masonic terroristic propaganda campaign designed to destroy them.
After World War II mafia became real after the so called allies “liberated “ the criminals held in the prisons and put them in power
They then proceeded into fracturing Italy into militarily guarded zones and maintained a system which, in the case of Sicily, lasted until the late 70s.
This is well proven by researching for instance, which families were chosen to manage those so called zones, from which in order to travel in and out of, people had to apply for a traveling permit.
You will find out that all the mafia families of which you know of, were in effect all put in power after 1946 by the US military.
Jesuits are also astrologists, which uses their knowledge of the stars to set up the church’s almanack and calendar.
They are also a link with both, freemasonry and mafia, so yes, they are some sort of dark magicians.
All working on the same agenda.
Any how thanks again for sharing your research