Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
Preface Reading to "The Shaping of a World Religion: From Jesuits, Freemason and Anthropologists to the Ghost Dance Religion"
1
7
Preview
0:00
-10:08

Preface Reading to "The Shaping of a World Religion: From Jesuits, Freemason and Anthropologists to the Ghost Dance Religion"

Cynthia Chung's avatar
Cynthia Chung
Jul 24, 2025
∙ Paid
1
7
Share

This is a reading of the preface of my book “The Shaping of a World Religion: From Jesuits, Freemason and Anthropologists to the Ghost Dance Religion.” For further details refer here.

Banner shaping world religion

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Cynthia Chung
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture