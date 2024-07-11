DOENUT has done an amazing job editing our discussion with cinematic finesse, highly recommend people check it out!!!
You can access my series on the Secret Brotherhoods below:
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods
The French Connection: The Knights of Malta, the Scottish Rite & the Rise of the Mafia Brotherhoods Part II
The Birth of the Modern Templars, the Origins of the Ancient Scottish Rite and the Roman Sun King Napoleon
The Dominican Connection – From the Spanish Inquisition and the Crusades to the Jacobins
The British Origins of the Jacobins, Mafia Godfather Mazzini and the Rise of the Young Europe Cults
Very good interview, thank you for sharing it.
About the Rosicrucian, I am just reading their 30 degree book, full of interesting myths and lies, and obviously not holding the truths revealed by the 33 degree, but anyhow worth reading if you can find the hard copy. “Online version missing key parts”.
The book I got is Italian and its title “ la cosmogonia dei rosacroce” “il cristianesimo mistico”.
About the crociati di Malta, they are the link for the nobility to the United Nations.
The crociati di Malta, of which’s head quarter in Rome I visited years ago, beside register the nobles and providing them protection and pensions, is also the direct political advisers to the Vatican and manager of its banking institution “the IOR bank”.
Some beauty https://youtu.be/srWSA66pAz4