[The following is partially a section from my newly released book ‘The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set: the Birth of International Fascism and Anglo-American Foreign Policy.’ For further details on different formats and how to purchase click here.]
For the written version of the chapter refer here.
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.
Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.
Through A Glass Darkly is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘The Special Relationship’: How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire