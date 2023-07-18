Jul 18 • 23M

Why Propaganda is Vital In Upholding The Illusion of a Democracy

4
 
0:00
-23:00
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to Through A Glass Darkly Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.

Appears in this episode

Cynthia Chung
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
Episode details
4 comments

For the written version of this essay refer here.

Pieter Bruegel The Elder’s “The Blind Leading the Blind”

Through A Glass Darkly

On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung
4
Share