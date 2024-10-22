Through A Glass Darkly
The Mel K Show with Cynthia Chung: Operation Condor, Panama & Counterinsurgency
The Mel K Show with Cynthia Chung: Operation Condor, Panama & Counterinsurgency

Cynthia Chung
Oct 22, 2024
Transcript

Also check out my series on The Enemy Within below:

How Panama Became the SKYNET for Orwellian Totalitarianism in the Americas

Cynthia Chung
Feb 21
The Enemy Within: A Story of the Take-Over of the US Military and the Birth of the Perpetual War Machine – Counterinsurgency

Cynthia Chung
Feb 29
How the CIA and US Special Forces Manufactured a Migrant Crisis and Orwellian Police State in Vietnam Before Going to the Americas

Cynthia Chung
Apr 19
Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book "The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,"

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

