Through A Glass Darkly
Through A Glass Darkly Podcast
Why the United States Has Set Itself Up for Failure in the Semiconductor Race for Military Supremacy
Why the United States Has Set Itself Up for Failure in the Semiconductor Race for Military Supremacy

Cynthia Chung
Feb 23, 2023
For the written version of this article refer here.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Also watch for free our RTF Docu-Series “Escaping Calypso’s Island: A Journey Out of Our Green Delusion” and our CP Docu-Series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs”.

Discussion about this podcast

