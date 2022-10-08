Schiller’s Ghost Seer, Intelligence Methods and a Global Citizenry

Share this postSchiller’s Ghost Seer, Intelligence Methods and a Global Citizenrycynthiachung.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherOct 8, 2022 • 1HR 34MSchiller’s Ghost Seer, Intelligence Methods and a Global CitizenryOct 8, 202218Share this postSchiller’s Ghost Seer, Intelligence Methods and a Global Citizenrycynthiachung.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther2 1×0:00-1:33:36Open in playerListen on);Substack AppDownload MP3Get a private RSS link for listeningSubscribe to Through A Glass Darkly Podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.SubscribeAudio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Appears in this episodeCynthia ChungOn matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.SubscribeEpisode details2 commentsFor the written version of this article go to Schiller's Ghost Seer, Intelligence Methods and a Global CitizenryCynthia Chung·Jul 22[For the audio version of this article refer here.] The Ghost Seer first appeared in several instalments in Schiller’s publication journal Thalia from 1787 to 1789, and was later published as a three-volume book. It was one of the most popular works of Schiller’s during his lifetime. People were attracted by the subject of mysticism, apparitions and the …Read full story18Share this postSchiller’s Ghost Seer, Intelligence Methods and a Global Citizenrycynthiachung.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther2Share