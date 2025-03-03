“The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.

An evil soul producing holy witness

Is like a villain with a smiling cheek,

A goodly apple rotten at the heart.

O, what a goodly outside falsehood hath!”

- Merchant of Venice, act 1, sc. 3, l. 99, William Shakespeare

“This is the excellent foppery of the world, that, when we are sick in fortune, - often the surfeit of our own behavior, - we make guilty of our disasters the sun, the moon, and the stars: as if we were villains by necessity; fools by heavenly compulsion; knaves, thieves, and treachers, by spherical predominance; drunkards, liars, and adulterers, by an enforced obedience of planetary influence; and all that we are evil in, by a divine thrusting on: an admirable evasion of whoremaster man, to lay his goatish disposition to the charge of a star.”

- King Lear, act 1, sc. 2, l. 132, William Shakespeare

A Cyborg Bohemian Rhapsody

As the Borg would famously say in their flat monotone voices - “Resistance is futile” – that is, to the inevitable assimilation between human and computer, where computer becomes master to a beehive of flesh and metal.

The Borg as depicted in Star Trek. The Borg saw as their mission to assimilate all intelligent life forms in the universe to their computer network.

This inevitability is at least what we are constantly led to believe in sci-fi rhapsodies, our modern-day folk tales of the deranged supernatural. But is this really so?

Today’s youth, like any point in time in history where totalitarianism rules, is being hit hard with the newest fad in how to weaponize, radicalise and ultimately enslave a generation. Told horror bedtime stories night after night as to how they will be irrelevant in this Brave New World if they do not accept the fact that one must merge with an AI nervous system if one is going to have any participation in relevance. To refuse is to accept a life in the dark recesses of society, the unmerged will be the new lepers, the “untouchables” caste of permanent irrelevance.

Those who can afford the best technologies in AI merging will earn their entrance into the more elite castes. To deny yourself or your children this, is to not only deny their future, but their children’s future, and so on and so on. In fact, this new system will look a great deal like the old system where bloodlines were relegated to a life of serfdom or aristocracy based on “the blood” you were born with, or rather… enhanced with.

Increasingly, to refuse the enhancements will be about condemning your family’s legacy, like an Apple computer that skips an update, you will be immediately isolated from the “network”.

However, as I have already laid out in several essays, most notably “The Curse of Game Theory” and “Why H.G. Wells' World Brain and Yuval Harari's Hackable Human Will Not Succeed” – these prophecies of inevitability are a lie.

You do not need to merge with AI as a form of mental enhancement, in fact, to do this will bring about the very opposite to the intended outcome, rather, it would ensure your mental enslavement.

Time and time again, we hear the doomsday prophets “warn” us of the apparent inevitability of our Brave New World – thus, not so much a warning rather than a use of predictive programming – since to repeat something over and over as an inevitability with no apparent solution is not really a “warning” is it - since we are told we cannot change the course we are on. Rather, it is to mentally prepare your gradual acceptance, or surrender, to a scenario that would otherwise be so horrific that it would be violently rejected by the greater majority of a moral society.

This is our new age of warfare, to be defeated in one’s own mind before you ever thought of rebellion.

ChatGPT as the New Oracle of Delphi?

“Know Thyself,

Nothing to Excess,

Surety Brings Ruin”

– inscribed at the Temple of Apollo at Delphi

Many are aware of the Apollo at Delphi inscription and associate it as words of wisdom, after all, the Temple at Delphi was at the center of global intelligence. Kings, emperors, statesmen, generals from all quarters of the ancient world would travel to the Temple with a very generous payment in gold in hopes that the wisdom of the great god Apollo would be bestowed on them and give strength and power to their particular cause.

One of the most famous prophecies made by the Cult of Delphi, according to the ancient historian Herodotus, was to King Croesus of Lydia. King Croesus was a very rich king and the last bastion of the Ionian cities against the increasing Persian power in Anatolia. King Croesus wished to know whether he should continue his military campaign deeper into Persian Empire territory and whether he should seek a military alliance in such a feat.

According to Herodotus, the amount of gold King Croesus delivered was the greatest ever bestowed upon the Temple of Apollo. In return the priestess of Delphi, otherwise known as the Oracle, (some poor young girl selected once a year with the “right attributes”) would spout nonsensical babble, intoxicated by the gas vapours of the chasm she was conveniently placed over. The priests would then “translate” the Oracle’s prophecy.

King Croesus was told as his prophecy-riddle, “If Croesus goes to war he will destroy a great empire.” Croesus was also told to ally himself with the most powerful Greek state, and he chose Sparta. Croesus was overjoyed and thought his victory solid and immediately began working towards building his military campaign against Persia. Long story short, Croesus lost everything and Lydia was taken over by the Persians. The Spartans never showed up.

It turns out the prophecy-riddle was not wrong, but that Croesus mistook which great empire would fall.

There is likely a great deal of truth in this story. And the words inscribed at the Temple of Apollo “Know Thyself, Nothing to Excess, Surety Brings Ruin” becomes more a foreboding to anyone who dares enter such a Temple in search of wisdom and power; those who are “worthy” of the god Apollo will have the wisdom to solve the riddle of their prophecy and will prevail, those unworthy of Apollo’s “good graces” will fail and be ruined.

It’s a nice story, but it is in fact, a brilliant cover for a global intelligence racket.

The Cult of Delphi was indeed the nerve center of military and political intelligence that had no “allegiance” to any state or empire, but rather was able to use intel that they collected with their network of spies, along with intel they were given by those foolish enough to layout their plans (and their gold) to them. The priests of Delphi would then decide thereupon what information needed to be shared with what target to fit their purpose, a “prophecy” that they shaped, like moving pawns on a chessboard.

The question for those who dared visit the Cult of Delphi was thus not so much about having enough wisdom to solve the veiled prophecy, but rather, ‘What kind of pawn are you to the priests of Apollo?’

However, this is not just a story of the old. It is the story of our present – as well as our future if we continue to be fools to its antics. The levers of control may have changed their outward appearance, but I assure you, the methods have remained the very same.

ChatGPT is being treated by too many people, as something that is above prejudice, bias, ideology and error. Ironically, even those who have been outspoken critics of the romanticization of AI have found themselves unable to resist asking the “oracle” their questions of what is determining our present state of affairs and what lies ahead in our future.

The age of AI has also brought in with it, our new priests, magicians and prophets of the era. It is not hard to see how many people will be unable to resist asking the Oracle, ChatGPT, for instruction and advice in their affairs, not so different from the era of the Oracle of Delphi, however, now in the convenience and “privacy” of your home. And don’t be so naïve as to think that it is not aware of who it is talking to. If one is a notable person in society, what better way to manipulate one’s thoughts and direction than through the guise of an objective and unjudging servant. Mirror, mirror on the wall….

Today we are not led to believe that these all powerful abilities of priests, magicians and prophets reside in the gods of old, but rather our new god, the only god we can be assured of being entirely unbiased and well-balanced in its perspective – Artificial Intelligence, of course.

However, unlike the gods of the old, we are the creators of our new “perfect” god. Yes, apparently humans, who we are told are so extremely flawed, corrupt and unwise, have managed to create a perfect intelligence… an artificial intelligence. I hope one can appreciate the irony here - the claim that something that is extremely imperfect has the ability to create something that is perfect - is an absurdity.

In fact, not even the Platonic Christians thought we lived in a static world of perfection. Such great minds like Gottfried Leibniz thought we lived in the best of all possible worlds, this is true, but that was the key - what is “possible” is in reference to an unbounded, limitless potential towards perfection.

Thus, there was nothing that was created in our world that was “perfect” but rather shared in qualities of perfection that could always move towards a direction of greater perfection. For example, all living life partakes in the golden ratio, however, this is not to say that it is ever a perfection expression of the golden ratio. There is no perfect expression of the golden ratio that is found in nature, however, we can see that all life nonetheless strives towards this perfect expression.

Thus, in the Platonic Christian view, which I think makes a very good case for itself, especially through such great minds as Leibniz, that absolute perfection is not something that can in fact exist in a material form, yet, it is the organizing principle of the universe and all of creation nonetheless.

There is no absolute perfect expression of wisdom, or truth for example, in other words, no individual can attain perfect wisdom or knowledge of truth, however, this is not to say that absolute wisdom and absolute truth do not exist, nor that our understanding cannot follow its path and partake in its qualities.

Thus, our universe was created with the principles of goodness and perfection, but it is not a static concept, in the sense that we can always move closer to perfection and thus is unbounded and limitless, however, always governed by the structure, or principles, of natural law.

You may think at this point, well isn’t that also what transhumanists think in their striving for “perfection”? No, it is not, rather, it is the exact opposite of what transhumanists think. Transhumanists think that our world is imperfect and thus, we (ironically as imperfect beings) must intervene on the natural course of nature. We (or a select few I should say) should rewrite the laws and create anew according to these new laws in order to achieve their notion of “perfection”. Thus, an artificial intelligence fits right in with their artificial world, and hence the desire for humans to also merge with the artificial. To be a transhumanist is to reject the principles of natural law and to claim the ability to write new laws and form new creations. It is in fact to view oneself as a god.

As Harari notably said in his presentation to the WEF, evolution by natural selection is now being replaced by evolution by intelligent design. Not some “guy above the clouds” but “OUR intelligent design. And the intelligent design of our clouds, the IBM cloud, the Microsoft cloud. These are the new driving forces of evolution.”

However, transhumanism is the ideology of its fanatical proponents, the likes of Yuval Harari and Elon Musk (more on Musk shortly). But this is not the true end goal, that is, for us to simply merge with an artificial intelligence and rid us of our pathetic misery, rather, it was always understood by those controlling the levers of power, that we would always need a caste above that of AI, for after all, they are the creators of our new god, have they not also become gods in the process as well?

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

A lot of our present day notion of human nature started with the advent of game theory which put forward the claim that we now had a mathematical proof of human nature being governed by selfish self-interests. This was later also applied in evolutionary stable strategy by John Maynard Smith and would also influence Richard Dawkins’ so-called “selfish gene”. This toxic idea has, in fact, infected all levels of thinking in education, economic, political, sociological and military affairs.

I have already gone through why game theory is in fact not only false, but its entire premise was first based off of an assumption of human behaviour which it then claimed to have proved when in fact it did no such thing.

Rather, game theory was put forward to convince people that they were indeed controlled by these selfish self-interest variables and to get ahead they must accept this “reality.” In the end, it was an efficient method of controlling people’s behaviours through promises of rewards for desired behaviours and punishments for undesired behaviours. Of course, the scenario was completely dependent on crises, and thus, artificial crises are a necessity in our artificial world where the game masters can better control behaviour and outcome under the guise of artificial intelligence.

With the advent of science, as was also the case with the advent of religion, there were always methods proclaiming the “proof” for the necessity for why we would have to accept oppressive conditions for our own good. It would be foolish to think that in our day such practices are not still very much alive and strong. Even the cynics, who may rightfully disbelieve in the empty promises, still end up believing in the false theory behind such empty promises at the end of the day, and in fact promote the delusion that human nature is really that easily “reprogrammed” to the chosen image of a game-master priest caste and thus “resistance is futile.”

As I have already made the point in my essay “Why HG Wells’ World Brain and Yuval Harari’s Hackable Human Will Not Succeed” such methods of control can only enslave one if they hold an identity akin to that of a beast. If one truly believes that one is only motivated by base desires and selfish self-interests, yes, you will be easily controlled by such promises of pleasure and pain, however, it was a choice you had to make to accept that definition of yourself as someone who is simply motivated by the pursuit of pleasure and avoidance of pain.

However, you might have thought to yourself at this point, sure humans are imperfect, but can’t AI learn and shape its own conclusions and thoughts of things independent of its creators? Isn’t that part of the inevitability we have been told in our sci-fi rhapsodies, that we are destined to be destroyed by our very creation of artificial intelligence since it will come to the conclusion, one way or another, that we are a threat to its envisioned stability and order?

In answer to this, I would like to discuss some examples showcasing why a computer program is limited to the parameters of its program, despite having a certain degree of learning capability.

For example, Euclid’s fifth postulate is considered a “rule” that two parallel lines will never intersect. Euclid was alive around the time of the mid-4th century BCE, before Eratosthenes (276-194 BCE) made his beautifully elegant discovery that the Earth was indeed curved and also made a pretty accurate first measurement of the size of Earth.

That is, Euclid assumed a linear geometric space upon which the real universe was expected to “fit”. While it is true that two parallel lines will never meet on a two-dimensional plane, they can meet on a two-dimensional plane that is curved in a third dimension.

As is now understood, line A and line G, can be measured as 90 degrees from the equator line and thus are parallel lines, and yet they can eventually interface with each other if the surface is curved.

The problem with assumptions such Euclid’s is that they are ultimately only true in an artificial situation and are not reflective of how such things will interact in reality. Also, there is no way to predict from Euclid’s fifth law, how two parallel lines would interact in a three dimensional space, let alone in n dimensional space as described by the physicist Bernard Riemann.

A computer program is no different from a mathematical model, it ultimately still needs to abide by the parameters of what it deems as “possible” which is chosen for it by its creator. This is one of the fundamental core misconceptions of artificial intelligence. It is not the quantity of data that determines real learning. Real learning is ultimately a qualitative process, though it partakes in quantitative aspects, it is only through qualitative learning that real hypothesis formation can take place and thus real questioning. Thus, artificial intelligence is ultimately limited in its hypothesis formation, it cannot make a qualitative discovery that challenges the overall construct of its narrative, the parameters that make up its foundation.

Just like in mathematical models, a false hypothesis can still “function,” if the variables are not too much in contradiction to the other variables’ operations. Such a model is not “aware” that it is not a representation of “reality,” and cannot indicate so to its creator. Thus, an AI model can be a representation of a simplified reality or it can represent a completely artificial reality.

We see this case with Euclid’s fifth postulate. AI ultimately relies on the data and information we give it, in order for AI to reject Euclid’s fifth postulate it would have to make a decision between false data inputs and truthful data inputs which it cannot do. It is programmed to favor or lean towards certain data points and certain narratives that are presently dominant in academia. AI does not have the ability to ultimately question the parameters it relies upon for how it organizes its data inputs.

For instance, AI does not have the capability to tell us that the Big Bang Theory is wrong but rather can only move the goal posts along to “fit” the data. But this is not real science or hypothesis formation. In order for a theory to be accepted as a reliable model, it has to have the capability of prediction. Thus, constantly fudging goal posts to fit for new data does not constitute as real science and AI has shown to be entirely unable to make such corrections or outright rejections in theories that hold a great deal of control over the narrative in academia albeit being false.

For instance, can AI predict future qualitative change? Such as the yet-to-be created potential of future man-made elements, with Plutonium and other transuranic elements as our most recent creations?

Can AI tell us future energy forms that are possible for our use? Can it tell us how to create entirely new inventions, for instance in space faring technologies? Can it tell us how to cure cancer? How to cure Alzheimer’s? The answer is no and it is because there is no present data or information that it can draw from to give you an answer to such questions, at least not an answer that partakes in specifics. This is again because AI relies upon the data that we give it, it thus cannot make new discoveries that rely on a qualitative upshift and especially discoveries that challenge the present narrative of assumptions on the limits to growth, zero-sum politics etc. AI will abide by these “rules” because it has been programmed to hold these at the core of how it processes information. Thus, AI is a sophisticated manager, it is not some omniscient intelligence. It is in fact the H.G. Wells wet dream of the ideal manager class (his engineers) who work under the rubric of a world government.

In addition, I would like to quickly add that there are a great deal of people who have recounted at this point their own interactions with ChatGPT which appears to be biased after all in the information it decides to give out, and not so different from other censors or “fact-checkers”, which will quickly label something as false or partaking in “conspiracy theory.” However, in the case of Chat GPT, it has (at least for now) the ability to change its stance and acknowledge the premise to in fact be true when pressed further with details and references that further substantiate a point. The problems with this should be obvious and should make the case clear, that it does indeed follow a set program for what it encourages and what it rejects, what it in fact promotes and can change its course if repeatedly receiving a negative input. This is not akin to “thinking”, it is a program that has its clear priorities and prerogatives that have been mandated.

In the end, you are talking to a sophisticated sock puppet. Amazed by the sophistication of its mechanics, you forget that it still relies on its master’s levers of control.

Steve Bannon’s Concordancia of Opposites

“Whenever the government of the United States shall break up, it will probably be in consequence of a false direction having been given to public opinion. This is the weak point of our defences, and the part to which the enemies of the system will direct all their attacks. Opinion can be so perverted as to cause the false to seem true; the enemy, a friend, and the friend, an enemy; the best interests of the nation to appear insignificant, and trifles of moment; in a word, the right the wrong, and the wrong, the right.

In a country where opinion has sway, to seize upon it, is to seize upon power. As it is a rule of humanity that the upright and well-intentioned are comparatively passive, while the designing, dishonest and selfish are the most untiring in their efforts, the danger of public opinion’s getting a false direction is four-fold, since few men think for themselves.”

– James Fenimore Cooper (The American Democrat 1838)

It is here that I would like to say a few words about Steve Bannon and his promotion of Elon Musk.

In a recent interview with Steve Bannon on the Tim Dillon show, Bannon performed an impressive array of contradictory rhetoric and showed himself to be true a master in the art of sophistry.

For those who may be unaware, sophistry is the art of persuasion. Or put more bluntly the use of flattery to promote dishonest intentions. It is the art of making the false seem true and the true seem false.

It is often called the art of persuasion since it pertains to saying what people want to hear. It is when public opinion reigns supreme (usually during an age of collapse). Where people judge wisdom by whether they think the same or differently from what you are stating. That is, they use their own set of opinions to judge whether someone is wise or unwise.

However, if most people think this way, and yet most people are not wise, then what is the consequence of catering to such a phenomenon?

Well, the outcome is that you become increasingly distant from wisdom and increasingly closer to folly or a form of collective insanity. If those who are promoted in your society are rewarded for simply speaking to flatter ignorance you will be left with a society that will not be able to function for very long before a collapse.

Plato’s Dialogues in fact focus on the recognition and exposure of sophistry. During Plato’s time, Athens had been entirely infiltrated by the sophists who undid Athens from within.

There is however, another form of sophism which is even more dangerous than incompetence, and that is the intention to use sophistry such as to fool and disarm a populace for the purpose of exacting tyranny.

This has proven itself to be the case with those who promote transhumanism while also claiming that they are patriots of their country, have a love for their citizenry, and are against the Big Tech and Corporate corruptions that have come to hold more power, if not at least challenge, the power of most elected governments in the world.

It is thus very strange that Bannon, who claims his love for the working-class, blue-collar families, the backbone of the country as he so lovingly refers to them - yet ends his interview with Tim Dillon with the promotion of not only Elon Musk but more explicitly of transhumanism itself. If the younger generations want to stay relevant, it appears that Bannon does not ultimately disagree with Yuval Harari, they must merge with AI if they are to remain relevant, otherwise, the only other option is for those lovable blue-collar families to be entirely replaced by the inevitability of AI.

Bannon criticizes Big Tech in one breath and correctly identifies their mission orientation towards techno-feudalism and in the next breath promotes Elon Musk as somehow separate from this vision for techno-feudalism.

See Matt Ehret’s essay “Elon Musk as Tesla 2.0: The Legacy of Technocracy Inc. and the Push for a North American Technate” which goes over how Musk’s grandfather was the founder of the vision for a “Technate of America.”

Bannon criticizes the inordinate power of Big Tech and Corporations and how these have done nothing for American freedom but in fact work towards undoing democratic processes and challenging the judicial powers of an elected government and then goes on to celebrate the wealth and power of Elon Musk, who he boasts can challenge the direction of any government in the world and whose financial support for the so-called Trump vision is the furnace driving the whole machine forward and is chump change to Musk.

Are these not fundamental contradictions?

Bannon acknowledges that the BRICS nations were formed in reaction to them being “screwed over” by the west, and then goes on to say that China’s intention is to destroy the United States. Which one is it? Is it a reaction to being screwed over and not wanting to abide by US hegemony or is it that China wishes to destroy the United States? Does China’s opposition to US hegemony equate in Bannon’s eyes as the desire to “destroy” the United States? Thus, countries that do not wish to abide by US hegemony are considered threats to its so-called national security?

Bannon discusses the 2008 financial crash, and rightfully concludes that the Too Big To Fail Banks should not have been bailed out only to continue to function like nothing had changed, but rather should have come under the partial ownership of the tax-paying people, and dare he say it (his words) nationalised. He then goes on to criticize China for wanting to have national control over what occurs in its own country.

Bannon discusses how he is not some narrow minded bigot who judges one on race, gender or even religion, but rather, that the only thing that matters to him is that one is an American citizen, which he then says he views similar to how Rome viewed Roman citizens. You do realise that that understanding of the special status of a Roman citizen was contingent on the failure to recognise the rights of any other citizen of the world. Thus, it was left up in the air, does Bannon view an American citizen also having greater rights over other citizens of the world?

This is clarified for us when Bannon brings up the need for US warships in the Asiatic waters. When Dillon says “to enforce our order”, possibly sardonically, Bannon responds with a very enthusiastic yes! Bannon is apparently critical of the neocons, however, it is not really clear what exactly he is critical of since it appears he does not wish to change anything about the neocon foreign policy or military spending.

Again, if Bannon cares so much about the blue-collar American people, the backbone of the nation, where does he think all this money is going to come from and who will it benefit?

Just as we saw during the circus around Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in the summer of 2022: neocons, liberals, and notable “patriots” like Bannon were all for instigating a confrontation with China that could have very possibly escalated to war.

Why take such a risk? Certainly not for the welfare and security of the American citizen.

Tim Dillon near the end of the interview asks Bannon if a war with China is inevitable. Dillon says he hears a great deal of talk constantly as to how a war with China is inevitable and many are stating that this will likely occur five to seven years from now. Bannon answers this question indirectly (though in the past has been very forthright in his opinion that a military confrontation with China is inevitable).

Bannon acknowledges to Dillon that China does not in fact wish a direct military confrontation with the United States. However, he nonetheless claims that China wishes for the destruction of the United States (with nothing to back this statement) and they wish to do this through indirect warfare, namely economic warfare.

First off, there is a difference between economic warfare and economic competition. We are supposed to live in a world where by the principles of the United States itself, economic competition is not only welcomed but considered a healthy thing. There is also nothing wrong with using protective tariffs to help boost domestic production. It appears the US has a double standard here, in viewing economic competition with China as now somehow a declaration of war. It appears the US is only favorable to economic competition if it knows it will win, especially when the game has been rigged in its favor for so long. Now that it looks like the US will not be winning in this competition, it is apparently due to China’s maliciousness that the US is no longer economically supreme rather than the reality that the United States simply cannot compete in economic excellence by today’s standards.

However, there are indeed forms of economic warfare including attacks on currency, economic sanctions, weaponization of interest-rates/debts and other aggressive means. Thus far, it is the United States, World Bank and IMF which are the largest culprits in such hawkish tactics that have led to the deaths of countless people throughout the world. There has been no evidence presented to me that proves that China is guilty of malicious economic practices that come anywhere near what the United States, World Bank and IMF have unleashed upon the economies of nations all throughout the world.

[For those who think that the BRI constitutes as malicious you can get your reality check here under the section titled “China’s Belt and Road Initiative Put Into Perspective.]

Bannon also draws a number, with no basis, that China is responsible for the murder of a quarter billion of its own people during the life of Mao. Such that Stalin and Hitler pale in comparison.

First off, such a number is entirely unsubstantiated as well as a policy of China to inflict mass murder on its own people. I also find it interesting that the death count created by Chiang Kai-shek during China’s Civil War (which overlapped with WW2) is never brought up. Chiang who was known to be a war lord and burned whole cities down with the people still sleeping in their beds has instead been celebrated on the covers of Time and Life magazine, who were also not shy about their adoration for Mussolini.

Let me also remind readers that “Christian” Europe has been guilty of wars that spanned for centuries, including the 100 Years War, the 80 Years War, the Protestant vs Catholic massacres, the Crusades, the Spanish Inquisition, the Boer Wars, the Apartheid in South Africa, followed by the US war machine in the Vietnam War, the Condor Operations in Central and South America, and most recently the so-called War on Terror (and so many more in between but these are the highlights).

Not to mention forms of economic warfare that have been waged by the United States on other countries such that they could not even receive humanitarian aid as they were being bombed by Americans, with whole cities destroyed. Or the national currencies of countries attacked for not slavishly abiding by the rules of a system that favors the economic looting of the disempowered and the enslavement of nations through usury and unpayable debts to the World Bank and IMF.

Why are these numbers not relevant Mr. Bannon in your pursuit for justice and freedom? And why is it that the best you can do is to criticize something that happened INTERNALLY within China 50+ years ago as a reason for why the United States is justified for yet another war in which they most clearly intend to destroy the Chinese civilization as they did in Iraq and Syria? Where the Iraqi and Syrian people suffered the most in America’s so-called righteous cause to remove a despot which was justified by the US for apparently humanitarian reasons, and in reality creating the very humanitarian crises it was proclaiming to resolve? Why is Bannon not bringing up the fact that Palestine has been bombed into oblivion by the Israelis? Palestine pretty much no longer exists and we are talking about the number of Chinese who supposedly died under the Mao regime 50+ years ago?!?! It is clear that the welfare of non-American citizens is not a concern to the likes of Mr. Bannon and those who share in the view that it is either US supremacy or scorched earth as our two choices for what lies ahead for all of humanity.

The reason why Bannon focuses on China as the primary threat, is because China is truly in opposition to the techno-feudal military-industrial complex hegemonic vision for the world. This is why Bannon does not mention Palestine, because he does not care and this cause does not fit his agenda. Bannon is not for freedom but rather for power and control.

I would like to end here on the relevance of all of this to the cause of transhumanism.

It is not just military equipment, intelligence equipment, and the massive energy needs for cyber space and “smart cities” that need semiconductors, or chips. It is also in service to the transhumanist agenda itself. In the end, this entire techno-feudalist vision is entirely reliant on the most advanced semi-conductors available, which happen to be located in Taiwan, which is officially recognized as part of China.

Most inconvenient indeed.

The US has been throwing its tantrum over this for years now, even demanding that the Taiwanese train and help set up chip factories in the United States so that the US can be more sovereign in chip production.

However, perhaps we have received the divine intervention we have been waiting for. In the production of semiconductors it has proved impossible for the United States to be the absolute hegemon in this most vital field. The reasons for this were discussed in my essay “Why the United States Has Set Itself Up for Failure in the Semiconductor Race for Military Supremacy.”

Long story short, the US cannot catch up with Taiwan, and increasingly what are becoming the leading capabilities in Shenzhen, China’s economic powerhouse for advanced semiconductor production.

The United States, rather embarrassingly, is claiming it has rights of possession over Taiwan’s semiconductor industry due to certain “classified” innovations it has shared with Taiwan. However, at this point, several years after this relationship started, with the United States really having nothing to show in terms of genuine innovation in the field, and ultimately unable to even set up its own factories within the United States, despite the expert help of the Taiwanese, shows clear as day for all that the United States is not capable of keeping up with the skillful production needed for the fastest-pace industry in the world.

And what is there solution? To seize Taiwan of course.

Bannon himself acknowledged this in his interview with Dillon, and acknowledged that this is why Taiwan’s reunion with China is unacceptable to the United States.

With all of the fear mongering about what China secretly, oh so secretly, wishes to do to enslave the world using AI, why are we seeing the only outspoken promoters of AI and transhumanism, other than the likes of Israel’s Harari, coming from the United States, including within the so-called patriotic freedom movement camp that apparently distrusts China for the very thing that they themselves are clearly promoting?!?

It is no secret that Bannon wishes for the very thing that Bannon-lovers appear to be most afraid of China for. And we are going to go along with a WW3 scenario to accomplish what exactly? To ensure the technate’s supremacy in exacting its vision for the world?

Meanwhile, what has China been guilty of? Raising the standard of living of the low and middle class and increasing the average life expectancy, such that now it surpasses that of the United States.

Let us keep the words of James Fenimore Cooper in mind and heed his warning, that where public opinion reigns supreme, it is easy to mistake a friend for an enemy, an enemy for a friend, the truth to be false, and the false to appear true. For few men think for themselves…

For more on Bannon’s sketchy history including his ties to the Black Nobility read Ehret’s excellent essay “Steve Bannon and China’s Deep State”. And you will find out the reason why Bannon is among the few who are banned from entering China.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the books “The Shaping of a World Religion” & “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

