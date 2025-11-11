Through A Glass Darkly

Through A Glass Darkly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
4m

We are witnessing the ''end-games'' globally of a totally-corrupt and fraudulent system that generates fiat money through ''birth-certification'' of the living talent and skills of mankind .

This destructive, wicked operation is in the hands of the same-old ''imperial'' mentality that beLIEves it has the right to control its chattels as ''living assets''. While it becomes steadily evermore stupid in its materialistic ignorance and corruption; fighting on its corrupted media platforms to maintain the global scam based on ubiquitous false values.

Clearly, we must stand up together as the living wo/man to unveil ourselves as the God-Created source of all skills, time and knowledge ie awaken to the fact that we are and create all supply and all demand. We must ask ourselves why we accept ''bits'' (whether paper or digital) from this pernicious mafia; moreover when a ''bank'' is merely a digital ledger that we can create easily.

In effect, we must take the opportunity to end a centuries-long global heist by narcissists and psychopaths who appoint ''govern-ments''; wannabees trained and rewarded to lie in the guise of ''politicians''.

All the ''credit'' in the world is created as debt that sucks on the LifeForce Energy of the Living; fraudulent, engineered debt sequestered to dominate and destroy in its wake.

We-the-living must get together locally, standing as living wo/men only under God, to prove that we re-present ''The Source Of All Value'' in all exchanges. Thus, we dismiss mafia control and the status of ''Stock'' in their dismal stock markets.

''The Conversation Never Had'' https://peterforrest.substack.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerald Therrien's avatar
Gerald Therrien
1h

It would seem that Wall Street's anti-China rant is simply because China's so-called 'over capacity' has destroyed the west's 'controlled artificial scarcity'. thank you for that wonderful insight, Cynthia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Cynthia Chung
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture