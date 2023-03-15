Mar 15 • 36M

Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness

Cynthia Chung
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
For the written version of this paper (Part 4) refer here.

As discussed in Part 3 of this series, Aldous Huxley would be mentored in the ways of Monte Verità, Ascona through the mentorship of D.H. Lawrence. It was through Lawrence’s teachings that Aldous Huxley, Gerald Heard and Christopher Isherwood would form the core of the group, Sonnenkinder (The Children of the Sun). Lawrence’s teaching of Ascona to the Sonnenkinder (greatly influenced by Mikhail Bakunin and Otto Gross, a disciple of Freud) would go on to shape the Human Potential Movement and the Esalen Institute to which this paper will focus on. [Note: Carl Jung was also a significant member of the Monte Verità, Ascona.]

For the written version to any of these essays the link is included within the podcast post.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Through A Glass Darkly

On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung
