The Origins of the Counterculture Movement: A Gathering of Anarchists, Occultists and Psychoanalysts for a New Age

Cynthia Chung
On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
For the written version of this article (Part 3) refer here.

This new era of the World Controllers where revolution will become irrelevant since the masses will come to love their servitude is referred to as the “Ultimate Revolution” by Huxley, a clearly borrowed phrase from H.G. Wells’ 1933 book “The Shape of Things to Come: The Ultimate Revolution.”

It is the ultimate revolution, since it will be the last of the revolutions, the most perfect revolution that will end any need for further change, since we will have finally achieved a stable world order.

It will be the beginning of the era of the World Controllers and it will be regarded as a modern Utopia, for everyone will be supposedly content within the controlled reality that shapes their caste, a caste that has been scientifically determined.

Anyone wishing to understand today’s Great Reset agenda which professes to radically alter humanity’s values amidst a vast systemic collapse, would do well to see how these ideas took root well over a century ago in a strange village in Switzerland.

Feature Image is of Aleister Crowley, Otto Gross, Carl Jung and Aldous Huxley from left to right.

For Part 1, 2, and 4 of the podcast (audio) version of this series see below:

Who Will Be Brave in Huxley’s New World?

Cynthia Chung
·
Feb 27
Who Will Be Brave in Huxley’s New World?

Listen now (18 min) | For Part 2, 3, and 4 to this series in podcast (audio) form click on the links below. For the written version of this essay (Part 1) refer here.

Read full story

The War on Science and the 20th Century Descent of Man

Cynthia Chung
·
Mar 28
The War on Science and the 20th Century Descent of Man

Listen now (29 min) | For the written version of this paper (Part 2 The War on Science) refer here. In Part 1 the question was discussed what was Aldous’ real intention in writing the Brave New World; was it meant as an exhortation, an inevitable prophecy or as an Open Conspiracy? An Open Conspiracy closely linked to not only H.G. Wells, who clearly laid out such a vision in …

Read full story

Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness

Cynthia Chung
·
Mar 15
Huxley’s Ultimate Revolution: The Battle for Your Mind and the Relativity of Madness

Listen now (36 min) | For the written version of this paper refer here. As discussed in Part 3 of this series, Aldous Huxley would be mentored in the ways of Monte Verità, Ascona through the mentorship of D.H. Lawrence. It was through Lawrence’s teachings that Aldous Huxley, Gerald Heard and Christopher Isherwood would form the core of the group,

Read full story

For the written version to any of these essays the link is included within the podcast post.

Cynthia Chung is the President of the Rising Tide Foundation and author of the book “The Empire on Which the Black Sun Never Set,” consider supporting her work by making a donation and subscribing to her substack page Through A Glass Darkly.

Through A Glass Darkly

On matters of geopolitics, counterintelligence, revisionist history and cultural warfare.
By Cynthia Chung

