The Order of the Knights Templar (aka Order of Solomon’s Temple) arose out of the Crusades in 1118 CE within Jerusalem, whose headquarters were at the Temple Mount. The Templars were a French military order of the Catholic faith. Also, to make a note, Matt leaving off on the Venetian Empire is very important for people to understand their significance. I am going to have more of a focus on the Vatican and the Jesuits in my presentation, but just to add that Venice actually played a huge role coming into the Vatican, they had a lot of Venetian Catholic Cardinals and they played a major role in shaping the Protestant Catholic war in Germany, but that’s a story for another day [for more on this refer here].

The Templars, they are French and united the characteristics of monk and warrior. Officially endorsed by the Roman Catholic Church by such decrees as the papal bull Omne datum optimum of Pope Innocent II, the Templars became a favoured charity throughout Christendom.

The Templars swore “to consecrate their swords, arms, strength, and lives, to the defence of the mysteries of the Christian faith” and “to pay absolute obedience to the Grand Master”. Grand Master is in reference to the leader of the military order of knighthood, later it would be also used in Freemasonic secret orders.

The Templars’ commanderies, which were districts under the control of a commander of an order of knights (and would later also be used in reference to an assembly or lodge in a secret order) were divided into eastern and western provinces, the former embracing Jerusalem, Tripoli, Antioch, Cyprus, the latter, Portugal, Castile and Leon, Arragon, France, including Flanders and the Netherlands, England, Ireland, Germany, Italy, and Sicily. Whilst Jerusalem was in the hands of the Christians, the chief seat of the Templars was in that city; afterwards it was transferred to Paris, where they erected the large building until lately known as the Temple.

Towards the end of the twelfth century the Order counted about thirty thousand members, mostly French, and the Grand Master of the Templars was generally chosen from among the French. Through the great number of their affiliated members they could raise a large army in any part of the Eastern world; and their fleet monopolized the commerce of the Levant.

The Templars were the first Corporation, and their Temple Church built in London in 1185 would serve as London’s first bank, which would also pretty much be the first bank of the Vatican as well, you could say. And I’ll talk more about what would be the modern form of the Vatican Bank later on.

So that was the thought, that one way to transport the loot, because unfortunately the loot was a big factor in the Crusades and not so much spreading good teachings. Thus, the first bank in London would serve as a banking system that would serve Crusaders who traveled throughout the Mediterranean into Jerusalem. This system allowed for the Templars to travel without having to carry all their immense wealth with them, they could voyage over great distances without having to carry all of their coin and take out money from their Templar bank based in Jerusalem.

It’s very important to note that the Templars as a first Corporation would have a similarity to what the Jesuits would later form in service to the Vatican; the Vatican Bank the City of London they all have this similarity in how they run the show.

This image is of one of the St. John’s Co-Cathedral Skeleton Tombstones located in Valletta, Malta. So this is where the Knights of Malta ended up having their headquarters. The floor of this Baroque sanctuary is covered in memento mori. The story of these cadavers is inextricably linked with the history of the Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem (aka Knights Hospitaller). In 1530, the Knights were given permanent headquarters on Malta which was granted to them by the King of Spain. There is a connection between the Spanish Inquisition and the Crusades but that is, again, too much to go through in this lecture [for more on this refer here]. In return, they had to send a single Maltese falcon to the King of Spain each year on All Saints’ Day (aka All Hallows’ Eve) as payment.

The decadent cathedral that stands today was built between 1572 and 1577. The nearly 400 Knights who fell during the Great Siege of Malta were originally buried elsewhere, but were later reinterred within the spectacular structure. The skeleton-covered floor is comprised of their tombstones.

Founded in Jerusalem during the First Crusade, The Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM), officially ‘the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta’ was established. Their membership continues on today. It is a Catholic lay religious order, and claims continuity with the Knights Hospitaller, a chivalric order that was founded about 1099 by the Blessed Gerard in the Kingdom of Jerusalem. The order is led by an elected prince and grand master.

Blessed Gerard was a Benedictine priest who came from the City of Amalfi, an influential city state that grew in the wake of the collapse of the western Roman empire and which birthed modern mercantile capitalism. In the 9th century, Amalfi was a rival to Venice and leading patricians of Rome had settled in both city states that began to exert international influence over Mediterranean trade routes in the build up to the Crusades. Amalfi was also a cult center and had gained control over the Isle of Capri - a hotbed of Mithraic and Cybelian cults built up by Emperor Tiberius and maintained as a mystery cult headquarters to this day, which is why so many celebrities and such go to the Isle of Capri and even live there.

The official emblem for the City of Amalfi became the emblem for the Order of the Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta.

The Templars were among the first to use the term Grand Master in reference to the commander of a Knight’s Order. The only other order to have done this before the Templars was the Knights Hospitaller (later known as the Knights of Malta) less than twenty years before.

However, the Knights Hospitaller were not the originators of the term Grand Master either. It appears that it was the Catholic Benedictine Order that was the first to coin the term. In fact, it appears that there were several military orders that had been based upon the Order of St. Benedict or in some way originating from it and appears to be the source of all the major Crusader Knight Orders.

The following were the military orders connected with the Benedictine Order… (a) The Knights Templars, founded in 1118. St. Bernard of Clairvaux drew up their rule, and they always regarded the Cistercians as their brethren. For this reason they adopted a white dress, to which they added a red cross. … In Spain there were: (b) The Knights of Calatrava founded in 1158 to assist in protecting Spain against the Moorish invasions. The Knights of Calatrava owed their origin to the abbot and monks of the Cistercian monastery of Fitero. The general chapter of Cîteaux drew up a rule of life and exercised a general supervision over them. The black hood and short scapular which they wore denoted their connexion with Cîteaux. The order possessed fifty-six commanderies, chiefly in Andalusia. The Nuns of Calatrava were established c. 1219. They were cloistered, observing the rule of the Cistercian nuns and wearing a similar habit, but they were under the jurisdiction of the Grand Master of the knights. (c) Knights of Alcantara, or of San Julian del Pereyro, in Castille, founded about the same time and for the same purpose as the Knights of Calatrava. They adopted a mitigated form of St. Benedict's Rule, to which certain observances borrowed from Calatrava were added. They also used the black hood and abbreviated scapular. It was at one time proposed to unite this order with that of Calatrava, but the scheme failed of execution. They possessed thirty-seven commanderies. (d) Knights of Montesa, founded 1316, an offshoot from Calatrava, instituted by ten knights of that order who placed themselves under the abbot of Cîteaux instead of their own Grand Master. (e) Knights of St. George of Alfama, founded in 1201; united to the Order of Montesa in 1399.”

And of course we also have the Knights Hospitaller (aka Knights of Malta) who had as their first Grand Master a Benedictine monk, Blessed Gerard, their creator.

It is also of note that the Jesuits would also model themselves off of the Benedictine Order.

Note that the Dominican Order also modelled themselves off of the Benedictine Order.

The City State of Amalfi had won its sovereignty from the Byzantium empire in 839 AD and became the driving force of maritime commerce, while also becoming a center of mystery cults. From 834 until the end of the third crusade, Amalfi was also owner of the infamous Isle of Capri. Additionally, it was Amalfi’s leading merchants that arranged entry into the Holy Land through negotiations with a feeble minded Caliph as-Zahir who in 1023 gave them permission to rebuild the Church of the Holy Sepulcher of St. John.

The logo of the ‘Maltese Cross’ is associated with this rival order to the Knights Templar, so basically when the Knights’ Templar were abolished, the Knights’ Hospitaller or Knights’ of Malta took pretty much everything that they had in terms of their network. So the network was never abolished and as we are going to see the Knights’ Templar was also arguably, was not exactly abolished either.

Thus, the Maltese cross originates from the City Crest of Amalfi (see image above), and it was Benedictine ultramontanists who founded both orders at the same time, and for the same reasons (i.e. Knights Templar and Knights Hospitaller).

In this map of the Amalfi Coast we can see the isle of Capri, a hotbed of Mithraic and Cybelian cults built up by Emperor Tiberius and maintained as a mystery cult headquarters to this day. Amalfi, the emblem for the Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes and Malta would later take control of the isle of Capri. In Naples, the Neapolitan Mafia, known as the Camorra, originated as the second criminal brotherhood after the Garduna. Thus, the Amalfi Coast contains within a very small distance the heavy presence of Mithraic and Cybelian cults, the Knights of Malta and the emergence of the first Mafia Brotherhood in Italy, the Camorra in Naples.

The Knights of Malta as well as the Masonic Order of Malta would have great influence in Palermo on the island of Sicily, which would become the birthplace for the Italian Mafia Brotherhood as well as the island of Corsica which would become the birthplace for the French Mafia Brotherhood.

Bari, located on the eastern coastline of Italy was a port used by the Crusaders, the Knights of Malta were located in all Crusader ports. Bari would also have a short-lived institution of a Mafia Brotherhood that was a wholly separate phenomenon from the Palermo Mafia Brotherhood.

This all demonstrating a very direct connection to the Knights of Malta Crusader institutions along with certain groupings within the Catholic Church, Malta Freemasons and the birth of the Mafia Brotherhoods.

The origin of the mafia brotherhoods began in Spain with a direct connection in their service to the Spanish Inquisition and would later be imported into Naples followed by Palermo. For more on this refer here.

So there is a network connecting these various orders and a grouping within the Catholic Church is largely at the head of all of this.

It is also important to note that the Crusaders and later on the Mafia as well would have control over all port systems in these regions which would play an important role in what would become known as the black market, the black budget for drugs, weapons trafficking and so on.

It may come as a surprise to some but the Knights of Malta have a direct connection to modern Freemasonry. Formed in London in 1717, modern Freemasonry quickly spread throughout Europe in the eighteenth century. And despite Lodges being condemned by the Pope in 1738, they had many ecclesiastical members in all Catholic countries.

In fact, Malta appears as one of the first territories in which modern Freemasonry established itself, after Great Britain, the Netherlands, and France with the first account of the existence of a Lodge on the island of Malta, in the city of Msida, dating back to 1730.

Formosa, a Maltese nobleman who was the Dutch Consolate would also support the Jacobins and the French occupation of Malta. It is also worthy to note that Napoleon Bonaparte comes from Corsica, a region that was also heavily influenced by the Knights of Malta as well as the Masonic Order of Malta. In fact, Bonaparte’s family would fight alongside the Corsicans against the Genovese rule, these Corsicans would later form the Corsican Mafia which have ties to the Knights of Malta and Masonic Order of Malta.

Pierre Mollier writes in his paper Malta, the Knights, and Freemasonry:

“Thus, the Maltese Masons used a typical eighteenth-century French Masonic structure. After the traditional Degrees of Apprentice, Fellow, and Master, the Brothers used a series of those high grades that were the privileged channels of esotericism and the chivalric imagination in the century of Enlightenment. These rituals were particularly fashionable in the Lodges of southern France, particularly in Toulon, or around Saint John of Scotland in Marseille. Thus, the Knight of the Sun uses an astonishing alchemical symbolism concerning the Rosy Cross, which appears as an attempt to restore primitive Christianity by emphasizing its ‘initiatory’ dimension.”

In reference to these Knights of the Sun, recall from Matt’s class his reference to these Gods of the Sun (ex. Helios, Marduk, Apollo and Lucifer and so forth) they are all coming from the same source, we would now start to find this connection in freemasonry too.

Again, as Matt was discussing in his class, this was not real Christianity but a gnostic form of Christianity that they were trying to bring about, a gnostic interpretation.

Masonry was found deeply present at the heart of the Order of Saint John of Jerusalem. Within the Lodge of Malta, over two thirds were knights of Saint John of Jerusalem; the others were either priests or often important employees of the Order.

The Knights of Malta travelled extensively, and Freemasonry served also to link them to different power centers in Europe, and where their Commanderies in France, Italy, Spain, Austria etc. were located.

Despite the Catholic Church stating that they were against freemasonry, it is clear that that was not in fact what was being practiced concerning its Crusader Orders. The Knights of Malta were also stationed in various Catholic courts and the knights were employed in many national navies either in the headquarters or the major ports. There were far more Knights of Malta across Europe than there were on the island.

You see this again in the 20th century with the US naval intelligence connections and their role in giving back the Italian mafia all of its power, and more, after WWII. [For more on this refer here.]

Pierre Mollier writes:

“…[a] more subtle and even more mysterious motive further explains the presence of knights in Lodges: some showed a clear interest in Christian esotericism. We will not retrace the relations between Loras and Cagliostro here. However, it is also unusual to observe the relative over-representation of the Maltese in Lodges professing the Rectified Scottish Rite: … Yet the Rectified Scottish Rite and its Order of Benevolent Knights of the Holy City saw themselves as restoring true chivalry in service of the most essential mysteries of Christianity. Its structures were those of an Order of chivalry. Its ceremonies and its instructions were meant to explain the relationships between God, men, and the universe by the mediation of Jesus Christ and intermediary spirits. The Knights of Malta therefore practiced a very distinctive type of Masonry.”

Matt again went over this nicely in his lecture, how you have the exoteric and the esoteric elements which is all about you getting to dictate the translation of meaning to different levels of your membership and so truth is constantly being altered to suit your will.

The Gallican Church, which is the French Catholic Church, was you could say the French expression of Anglicanism, the Church of England, where religion is meant to serve the emperor and his dominion. Note, this is a continuation of the Gallican Church as it was organised under King Louis XIV, who called himself the Sun King. For more on this refer here.

King Louis XIV had established a similar cult (to that of Tiberius) and had built a "Temple of Apollo" next to the Versailles Palace, on the model of Tiberius' temple at Capri.

A lot of weird stuff happening there, lots of sacrifices.

This is a painting showcasing one of the orgies of Tiberius on Capri featuring the fusion of human sacrifice and Bacchanalian frenzies of the moon, you can see the human sacrifices to the left of the painting.

Orgy of the Times of Tiberius on Capri by Henryk Siemiradzki (1881) featuring the fusion of human sacrifice and Bacchanalian frenzies of the Moon.

Matthew Ehret writes in his paper “Sibyl’s Cave, Templars and the Epicenter of World Occultism” (a great paper recommend people read it):

“..the Isle of Capri (off the coast of Amalfi, Italy)…was given over to the Benedictine Order in the 5th century and which housed both the vast caves of Mithra, and temples of Cybele where Emperor Tiberius (the uncle in law of Pilate) hosted his orgiastic rituals fusing the sexual frenzy of Dionysius and Bachus at night mixed with Apollonian rituals of the Solar Deity by day.”

There is not really much left to the imagination of what the self-dubbed “Sun King,” King Louis XIV, had in mind in his inspiration from Tiberius for his own Apollo Temple, which again is tied in with the Benedictine Order who were directly implicated with the Capri mystery cults (since they continued under Benedictine control) as well as the Knights of Malta from Amalfi who were founded by the Benedictine monk Blessed Gerard. And it was King Louis XIV who would bring back the Modern Templars under the newly founded Scottish French Rite.

This is a fountain of Apollo rising from the sea in his four horse chariot in the Gardens of the Palace of Versailles France built during King Louis XIV’s reign. Below is an image of what the original fountain looked like back then with three large obelisks.

C.W. Heckethorn writes in “Secret Societies of All Ages”:

“We read that several lords of the Court of Louis XIV, including the Duke of Gramont, the Marquis of Biran, and Count Tallard, formed a secret society, whose object was pleasure. The society increased. Louis XIV, having been made acquainted with its statutes, banished the members of the Order, whose denomination was, ‘A slight Resurrection of the Templars’. “In 1705, Philip Duke of Orleans collected the remaining members of the society that had renounced its first scope to cultivate politics. A Jesuit father, Bonanni, a learned rogue, fabricated the famous list of suppositious Grand Masters of the Temple since Molay, beginning with his immediate successor, Larmenius. No imposture was ever sustained with greater sagacity. The document offered all the requisite characteristics of authenticity, and was calculated to deceive the most experienced palaeologist. Its object was to connect the new institution with the ancient Templars. To render the deception more perfect, the volume containing the false list was filled with minutes of deliberations at fictitious meetings under false dates.”

Thus, a Jesuit named Bonanni was responsible for the fictitious story that the Templars’ line of grandmasters had continued after the death of Molay, fabricating a list of names in order to justify the new Templar institution created under King Louis XIV as the legitimate continuation of the unbroken line of grandmasters since the death of Molay.

King Louis XIV and his family portrayed as Roman gods in a 1670 painting by Jean Nocret. Left to Right: Louis' aunt, Henriette-Marie; King Louis XIV’s brother, Philippe, duc d'Orléans; the Duke's daughter, Marie Louise d'Orléans, and wife, Henriette-Anne Stuart; the Queen-mother, Anne of Austria; three daughters of Gaston d'Orléans; Louis XIV; the Dauphin Louis; Queen Marie-Thérèse; la Grande Mademoiselle.

This is a painting commissioned by King Louis XIV portraying his family as Roman Gods, and you can see his brother Philip Duke of Orleans who looks almost exactly like him. It’s again a similar thing that happened under Napoleon later upon. Napoleon would deny that he was a member or had any connection to freemasonry during his emperorship and King Louis XIV would also deny this. But his brother Philip Duke of Orleans was actually directly connected as we saw with the previous quote, in re-instituting this order, using the flase document created by the Jesuit priest, claiming they are the legitimate continuation of the Templars, these modern Templars of Philip Duke of Orleans would also have a direct connection with the Scottish Rite. [For more on this and Napoleon’s connections to freemasonry see here.]

This is a quote from Heckthorn’s “Secret Societies of All Ages” on Robert the Bruce, I actually liked Robert the Bruce and that movie at the time [in reference to slide below] but if Heckthorn was actually right on this than Robert the Bruce was in fact a traitor, which makes sense since he did backstab William Wallace.

Hence where the name “Scottish Rite”comes from. Heckthorn continues:

So if this is true then what happened was that Robert the Bruce backstabbed William Wallace, jeopardized the real revolution of the Scottish and the Irish and the made a pretend revolution but was always in service to the British Empire. You have the French freemasonry and the British freemasonry, the British were the first to bring back modern freemasonry, as already mentioned earlier. So Robert the Bruce did a false revolution while the whole time actually being a conduit for the freemasonry activity. This is why you will notice in Scotland you do have a lot of oligarchism right, there were a lot of Scottish traitors who became very powerful and influential in Scotland and this would be an explanation for that.

Heckthorn continues:

I don’t have time to go over this but there is connections to the Jesuits and what would be the Jacobin instigation of the French Revolution. There were many players within the French Revolution but the Jacobins who ruined it and turned it into blood bath, the Jesuits have a lot of connections to the Dominican Order. Actually the Jacobins named themselves off of the Dominican Order, the origin of the word jacobin already existed in reference to the Dominicans before the French Revolution. [For more on this refer here.]

After this betrayal by Robert the Bruce towards William Wallace, we are supposed to believe that Robert the Bruce suddenly had a change of heart and wished to lead a “genuine” Scottish independence after sabotaging that very thing under the leadership of William Wallace. However, it is clear that it was no such thing. Robert the Bruce only strengthened the Scottish high lords at the expense of the people, and it appears it was during Robert the Bruce’s reign that we had the beginning of what would form the abominable Scottish Rite Order, an amalgamation of the French Templar Order and freemasonry, that would re-infect France and later go on to infect the United States, largely as a consequence of Napoleon’s rule, as we will see in this series.

The relevance of the theme of the sun within the Scottish Rite is an interesting one, especially since we have two French sun kings/emperors, King Louis XIV and Napoleon, the former who was clearly drawn towards the god Apollo as his emblem.

This also appears to be connected to Apollo’s Temple of Delphi. The interpretation of the priests of Delphi using a drugged woman as their Oracle who would spout nonsensical gibberish, was a way to control intelligence since many different leaders and armies of Greek states, and beyond would visit the temples of Delphi for prophesy.

The woman Oracle place over a chasm in the ground that would release gas vapours that intoxicated the woman, the priests of Delphi were then free to interpret the gibberish to whatever prophesy they saw fit.

This would be used to shape the decision making of the Greek states, and beyond, to fit the agenda of Delphi and sabotage many plans they thought unfavourable to their interests.

The Apollo Temple is part of what I believe to be an intelligence network between the temples of Apollo in Greece, Marduk in Babylon and Horus in Egypt operating in communication with each other in terms of these intelligence operations. [For more on this refer here.]

This above image is actually a clip from our CP documentary series “The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs” Episode 1 which I suggest people check out if they haven’t already.

Heckethorn writes:

“Freemasonry in France was not without influence on the [French] Revolution. The Duke de Chartres having been elected grand master, all lodges were united under the Grand Orient; hence the immense influence he afterwards wielded. …The Grand Orient was established in a mansion formerly belonging to the Jesuits in Paris, and became a revolutionary centre. The share of the Grand Orient, the tool of the Duke de Chartres, took in the events of the French Revolution is a matter of history. …Catholic ceremonies, unknown in ancient Freemasonry, were introduced from 1735 to 1740, in the Chapter of Clermont, so called in honour of Louis of Bourbon, Prince of Clermont, at the time grand master of the Order in France. From that time, the influence of the Jesuits on the fraternity made itself more and more felt. … The candidate was no longer received in a lodge, but in the city of Jerusalem; not the ideal Jerusalem, but a clerical Jerusalem, typifying Rome. The meetings were called Capitula Canonicorum, and a monkish language and asceticism prevailed therein. In the statues is seen the hand of James Lainez, the second general of the Jesuits, and the aim at universal empire betrays itself, for at the reception of the sublime knights the last two chapters of the Apocalypse are read to the candidate – a glowing picture of that universal monarchy which the Jesuits hoped to establish. … From the exertions of these two men arose the “Rite of Strict Observance,” which seemed also for a time intended to favour the tragic hopes of the House of Stuart… …In 1767, there arose at Vienna a schism of the Strict Observance; the dissentients, who called themselves “Clerks of the Relaxed Observance,” declaring that they alone possessed the secrets of the association, and knew the place where were deposited the splendid treasures of the Templars. They also claimed precedence not only over the rite of Strict Observance, but also over all Masonry. Their promises and instructions revolved around the philosopher’s stone, the government of spirits, and the millennium. To be initiated it was necessary to be a Roman Catholic, and to have passed through all the degrees of the Strict Observance. The members knew only their immediate heads… Freemasonry had been made the tool and fool of prince – and priest-craft.”

Napoleon would continue the Gallican Church which played a major role in establishing Napoleon as head of Church and Emperor of the world.

Napoleon insisted on having his trusty arch-chancellor Cambacérès appointed Grand Master Adjunct, pretty much the grand master of all existing freemasonic lodges in France, and to be in reality the only head of the order. There was actually a battle between the French Grand Orient and the Rectified Scottish Rite. Napoleon and his arch-chancellor Cambacérès favored the Rectified Scottish Rite. So it’s not to say that everything about freemasonry was bad at the beginning, though it does seem like the Rectified Scottish Rite was entirely bad, and it did eventually completely take-over all of freemasonry in France (as it would later do in the United States) under Napoleon’s reign.

Gradually all the rites existing in France gave in their adhesion to the imperial policy, electing Cambacérès as their chief dignitary, so that he eventually possessed more masonic titles than any other man before or after him.

This connection between London and Charleston via the Scottish Rite is key to understanding how these networks infiltrated the United States, with the Bonaparte family playing an essential role along with the Sicilian Mafia, in fighting for the Confederate side during the US Civil War. According to a news article at the time, the Sicilian Mafia had been observed (in its earliest days) marching with the Maltese Cross. [For more on this refer here and here.]

The model for both King Louis XIV’s Sun King image and Napoleon’s sun of the Battle of Austerlitz appears to be that of Julian the Apostate, who ruled as Caesar of the West from 355 to 360 CE and as Roman Emperor from 361 to 363 CE. Julian would make Helios the central divinity of his short-lived revival of traditional Roman religious practices in the 4th century AD.

It was believed by some that in 361 CE, Julian the Apostate resurrected polytheistic paganism as the religious philosophy of the Roman empire, he offered the Mithraic mysteries as a substitute for Christianity. Julian the Apostate would also attempt to build a Third Temple of Jerusalem, which again as Matt has explained in his lecture, has nothing to do with the actual religions of Judaism and Christianity.

So now we are going to skip ahead and talk about the role of the Jesuits in Vietnam in connection to what we have just gone over.

Vietnam would be submitted to French conquest in the seventeenth century upon the arrival of the Jesuit priests. These Jesuit priests formed the Society of French Missionaries which included their business backers which not only consisted of French Imperial business but business with the British East India Company.

It should be noted that it was part of the Jesuit Order’s central function, to deal in business matters in service to the Vatican and its five congregations within Italy, Germany, France, Spain, England and America. This privilege was sanctioned by the Vatican in the 16th century, by Pope Gregory XIII (1572-1585) who bestowed on the Jesuit Company the right to deal in commerce and banking, a right it has made extensive use of to this day.

For anyone familiar with the Templars, one cannot help but note the striking similarity between the two religious orders and their right to deal in commerce and banking. The Templars were known as among the first, if not the first, Corporation.

The above image is from the website of the Jesuit Order, where they write:

“In Canada and the United States, the Society of Jesus is organized into five provinces or geographic regions, each headed by a provincial superior appointed by the Superior General of Rome.”

You can see in the upper left corner the 32 rays of the sun as their emblem, again the sun always as a continuing symbol.

The Vatican has sanctioned the Jesuit Order to conduct business on its behalf. The Jesuit Order is beyond government prosecution from any nation, they are above national law and even international law, they only answer to the law of the Vatican, which is essentially the law of the Pope.

The City of London is another example of a “Corporation” which functions above the law, in this case an ancient financial center in the middle of London that has somehow justified its continued existence beyond British law and does not have to answer to the British government. This is again what the dope trade bank, HSBC, is in service to.

During the next two centuries after French conquest of Vietnam, the Jesuit priests embroiled themselves in Vietnamese politics, eventually providing a pretext for military intervention.

Fearing that the rampaging French might massacre the entire city, the emperor abdicated ownership of three provinces adjacent to Saigon.

Soon thereafter, Vietnamese ports were opened to European commerce, Catholic priests were permitted to preach wherever Buddhist or Taoist or Confucian souls ‘were lurking in the darkness,’ and France was guaranteed unconditional control over all of Cochin China.

This is clearly how the French Corsican Mafia got there in for the heroin business in Vietnam. And to which there would be a territorial fight between the French and the Americans over who would ultimately control these channels with the entry of Edward Lansdale and his Saigon Military Mission in 1954.

So Vietnam was fought over for several reasons one of them was around who was going to control the heroin channels, but as we are going to see, there was another reason that was much much more sinister to which the Jesuits would play a central role in.

In this case it didn’t matter to the Jesuits whether the French or the Americans won the territorial dispute, they would still have their influence one way or another.

The Jesuit presence (and thus the Vatican) stood to gain either way and played a central role in the formation of South Vietnam (Republic of Vietnam) as a bulwark against Ho Chi Minh’s Democratic Republic of Vietnam that was announced in 1945.

Recall that Ho Chi Minh was fighting the Japanese fascists, many of these Asian countries were fighting the Japanese fascists, in hopes that they would no longer be colonies. Vietnam was still a French colony at this time.

When Ho Chi Minh announced the independence of Vietnam, because he was working with the Americans during WWII, he was promised this, the French in just a few months after WWII, one of the bloodiest wars in history, went straight into Vietnam to protect its colonial assets.

In the above image you see Edward Lansdale, he was able to take over the heroin trade in Vietnam through the help of Lucien Conein a French Legionnaire who was very close to the Corsican mafia and betrayed them. Edward Lansdale was able to take over the Corsican networks with this intelligence. Claire Chennault is one of the major players in helping to transport the heroin, Paul Helliwell is another major player, CAT transport, Air America, all of these were used for heroin transport. Anna Chennault was the wife of Claire and she was the Head of the China Kuomintang (KMT) Lobby.

I just want to clarify something for people because it says the Head of China Lobby, people have to realise that during WWII China was fighting a civil war as well as fighting the Japanese fascists. And the civil war was basically being fought between Mao Zedong and Chiang Kai-shek (the head of Kuomintang KMT), the latter was being backed by the American OSS in terms of its fight against the Japanese fascists.

Chiang Kai-shek had actually frustrated a lot of American generals because he was really not interested in fighting the Japanese fascists and was more interested in winning the civil war. He was a typical war lord, he was known for burning down entire cities with the Chinese people inside using excuses like the Japanese were headed that way and he didn’t want them using their resources.

Anyway he eventually loses the civil war and he takes his followers to the island of Taiwan and it was from that location that he declared himself the government of all of China. So that was what the China Lobby, under the Kuomintang of Chiang Kai-shek, was proclaiming . That is why they called themselves the China Lobby since their were two governments at this point, the mainland Chinese government and Chiang Kai-shek government ruled from Taiwan who both claimed to be the legitimate government of all of China.

People should also be aware that after the Opium Wars, that Britain fought the Opium Wars with China for their right to trade opium to China and China lost those two wars and as a consequence Hong Kong became a British colony for a 99 years and was only given back to China in 1997 but it still has a lot of colony characteristics to this day that are beholden to the City of London. Britain also gained a great deal of jurisdiction of Shanghai, hence the name of the British dope dealing bank HSBC - Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation which was created specifically to facilitate the British dope trade.

These port regions of China were under the control of the City of London and the East India Company for a very long time and there are still a great deal of remnants of this past in Hong Kong and less so in Shanghai today.

One very clear indication of this, the above image is of a present day Hong Kong $100 bill and it is printed by HSBC. The currency in China is in the Yuan ¥ whereas in Hong Kong it is in dollars.

HSBC has reserved the right to this day, the authority to print 1/3 of Hong Kong currency, the only other two allowed agencies being Standard Chartered Bank (another British multinational bank with headquarters in the City of London) and Bank of China, the only Chinese owned bank. Thus, China has the authority to only print 1/3 of Hong Kong currency even though Hong Kong is legally recognised as part of China. And this despite HSBC being on a blacklist of foreign companies in China. Thus, a clear indication of how much control China has in Hong Kong in comparison to British influence.

Taiwan and Hong Kong, who were out of the jurisdiction of the mainland Chinese government, would play a huge role in what would be the heroin production in East Asia, what would become known as the Golden Triangle. For more on this refer here. This was something that was unfortunately backed by a grouping within the OSS and later within the CIA led by Allen Dulles, among other players.

HSBC is still a major player in dope dealing to this day including weapons trafficking and financing of terrorism.

In 2012 there were Senate investigations into HSBC where a massive list was formed of the crimes they were guilty of, but again, it was one of those arguments that HSBC was “Too Big to Fail” and thus this criminal bank, where most of its business is criminal, I don’t know if it does anything legitimate, is apparently too important for upholding the American economy…

Leopoldo Barroso, a former HSBC anti-money-laundering director, told company officials in an exit interview that he was concerned about civil and criminal sanctions and that there were “allegations of 60 percent to 70 percent of laundered proceeds in Mexico” going through HSBC’s affiliate, according to the U.S. Senate report. [For more on this refer here.]

So this is massive. There is also information about how the CIA trained the Mexican drug cartel at Fort Bragg. Green Berets are unfortunately involved in alot of this activity. I will talk a little bit more on Green Berets in a moment.

The Golden Triangle is a product of the KMT, OSS/CIA and as we will soon see…the Vatican.

This is again just to show you, the are Time Magazine covers showcasing Chiang Kai-shek, except for the last one which is a Life Magazine cover of Chiang’s wife. Henry Luce owned Time, Life and Fortune Magazine and was tight with Allen Dulles, the Godfather of the CIA.

Time Magazine is infamous for having covers of Mussolini, Chiang Kai-shek was China’s Mussolini and you can see how much he is favored by the Dulles clique. It should also be noted that most of this Dulles clique including the OPC members within the CIA were members of the Knights of Malta.

Ho Chi Minh would write in his declaration of independence of Vietnam, which was the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, quoting from the American Declaration of Independence adding that such a people defending their sovereignty against colonialism deserved to be free and independent:

What Ho Chi Minh is referring to here in fighting against French domination for over eighty years, the communists were not the first in Vietnam to fight against the French colonialists. There was already a huge network of nationalist activity, anti-imperialist activity, that was occurring already by the mid 1800s that was opposed to the French imperialism. So this is how the network of what would later on form Ho Chi Minh’s grouping, this did not occur spontaneously but rather was a continuation of the networks and cadres and training that came from the 19th century Vietnamese patriots fighting against the French colonialists. [For more on this refer here.]

So with Ho Chi Minh what was his threat? The threat was, among other things, the threat to the heroin production lines (that were funding Gladio, I will talk a little bit more about this later but it is essentially the secret army of NATO and the Vatican) which would also be destroyed in this freeing of the people from colonial subjugation. And this was an intolerable threat to the Gladio hegemony, where much of its funds were being generated.

Thus, South Vietnam had to be created literally overnight and the man chosen to lead this nation with no government, no tax system, no police force – nothing essential to the function of a nation, would be a completely unknown name to the Vietnamese people, Ngo Dinh Diem.

Diem was born into a prominent Catholic family, his father was a high-ranking mandarin for Emperor Thành Thái during the French colonial era. Diem had been educated at the French-speaking schools and considered following his brother Ngo Dinh Thuc into the Catholic priesthood, but eventually chose to pursue a career in the civil-service. Thuc became Archbishop of Hue in Vietnam and played a large supporting role during Diem’s rule.

As the story goes, which is a very dubious one, Diem was rising rapidly in his civil service career when he suddenly made the decision to denounce the then Emperor of Vietnam Bao Dia as a tool of France - which he most certainly was. Diem is then exiled in the early 1930s from Vietnam and lives during his several year exile in Japan and the United States until 1953 whereupon he continues his exile from Vietnam…in a Benedictine monastery in Belgium. [source: Prouty’s book JFK]

So again we see not only the Jesuits who are continuing to have a presence in Vietnam during this time but a clear connection with Diem having been given some kind of training at a Benedictine monastery.

[Note: The Benedictine Order produced both the Knights Templars and Knights Hospitallers (aka: the Sovereign Order of Malta) during the first Crusade, and like Ignatius Loyola, who founded the Society of Jesus (aka: The Jesuits) 1000 years later, Saint Benedict isolated himself in a ‘sacred cave’ where, over the course of three years, he went through his mystical experience leading to the founding of his new order in 529. Also noteworthy was that it was at the Benedictine Monastery of Our Lady of Montserrat in Spain, that the Spanish mercenary Ignatius Loyola devoted himself to establishing his new society.]

Col. Fletcher Prouty writes in his book “The CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy”:

“Diem arrived in Saigon on June 26, 1954, met Lansdale on June 27, and formally assumed that office on July 7, 1954. After an election campaign carefully orchestrated by the CIA and Lansdale, Diem became president of South Vietnam on October 1954.”

Seemingly out of nowhere, Emperor Bao Dai selects Diem on June 18, 1954, to become premier in the Vietnamese government.

The president of what was a non-existent country just a few seconds ago.

By the way Emperor Bao Dai was a French puppet and he actually lived in the French Rivera for most of his life, he wasn’t even living in Vietnam.

It was Lansdale who would remain the closest American advisor to Diem for the first several years of the Vietnam War. And Diem had no congress, no army, no police, no tax system – nothing that was essential to the existence of a nation. But he was given a lot of resources from the Americans for paramilitary tactics and Orwellian concentration camps.

As Prouty writes in his book “CIA, Vietnam and the Plot to Assassinate John F. Kennedy” there was, organised through Lansdale’s Saigon Military Mission, a mass migration of over a million North Vietnamese to South Vietnam.

The mass migration of 1,100,000 northerners to South Vietnam, was bought and paid for by the CIA. [Images are from Prouty’s book.]

This evacuation included a lot of Catholics under the urging of the Catholic bishoprics of That Dien and Bui Chu.

And they clearly brought this about through psy-war tactics. [For more on this refer here.]

It was made to look like a humanitarian transfer under the Geneva Accords to the international community, which accorded the transport of northerners to South Vietnam who supposedly did not want to live under the rule of Ho Chi Minh. These people were promised resources in South Vietnam, however, in reality, after the Americans largely facilitated this travel through CAT transport and the US Navy, these displaced peoples were dumped into South Vietnam and forced to fend for themselves for food, water and shelter.

These northerners were completely abandoned and forced to loot villages in order to survive. While this is happening Diem actually favors the northern Catholics and brings them into his government and this is where you start to have these Orwellian tactics, the Catholic migrants quickly found work in key positions in the Diem government and were brought in as enforcers to the Orwellian structure..

So again, very interesting that the Catholics were actually playing a really prominent role in Orwellian tactics not the communists.

Lansdale would use Orwellian titles for his programs such as the “Extended Arms for Brotherhood” program, “Operation Brotherhood”, “Citizens’ Retraining Camp” otherwise known as “Strategic Hamlets”, the “Civic Action Program”, “Peoples’ Arms of Brotherhood” and the “White Dove Resistance Sisters.”

It was observed that many of these Southern Vietnamese villages would be visited by an American (often CIA under the guise of military), a Vietnamese translator and a Catholic priest…

Here you have the SAS, Special Air Service, insignia. This is a section of British military intelligence and would be the role models to the American Green Berets, who wore the beret in honor of the SAS.

Contrary to what we are led to believe today, the Green Berets were not a Kennedy Administration creation but in fact were a creation of WWII meant to mirror the British Special Forces, Special Air Service (SAS) founded in 1941 and reconstituted as a corps in 1950, which is still active today.

The SAS was mainly in service to the British Special Operations Executive (SOE), Churchill’s secret army.

These secret armies, also called “stay-behind” units, later became part of NATO’s secret armies and ran Operation Gladio. These secret armies were used against the European people, staging false-flag events and acts of terrorism and blaming it on the communists in order to influence support for far-right wing government. Kennedy’s assassination is also tied to Operation Gladio.

This is what the Green Berets, US Special Forces was created as an American mirror of. It was Edward Lansdale, under the purview of Allen Dulles who was responsible for reawakening the WWII Green Beret program for use in Vietnam and beyond who would play a central role in servicing his Orwellian projects. They would later go on to South America and continued this Orwellian practices under the service of Gladio’s Operation Condor.

The reputation of the SAS would be shrouded in infamy with their sensitive deployments throughout the world including the training of Pol Pot’s forces in the Khmer Rouge. SAS units were stationed in Northern Ireland where Irish republicans considered the SAS as nothing less than terrorists. “A very strong case can be made that even from a British point of view, the SAS were part of the problem in Northern Ireland rather than part of the solution.”

The image to the right is the emblem for Operation Gladio with the motto “In Silence We Serve Freedom” in other words, cloak and dagger intrigues. We also see the Gladio (meaning sword) in both emblems and this is in reference to the Crusaders.

Orwell would write his book “1984” off of his experiences in Burma where he was a policeman, an interrogator, and I have heard a theory which I agree with that his characters O’Brien and Wilson in “1984” were based off of the interrogator and interrogatee, enforcer and receiver, of electroshock and other abuses used for the purpose of interrogation. This was the beginning of Tavistock and MK Ultra. Again the Jesuits would play a huge role in this as well as the SAS and Green Berets later on. Malay is a really big training ground/laboratory too, and was used as the blueprint for Operation Phoenix. We would see these very same tactics, Orwellian police tactics repeated in Vietnam under Operation Phoenix and later Central and South America under Operation Condor.

It was Edward Lansdale who created the Phoenix program followed by Operation Mongoose, and the man behind the revived Green Berets program of the 1960s, who would do so much to carry forward this legacy (under a Gladio structure) for the United States’ secondary position on the throne (after all, the Green Berets were taking their instruction from their British idols).

These OPC (Office for Policy Coordination) covert operations, a section within the CIA, functioned in service to the Gladio structure which was inherently made up of the fascists who had to go underground after WWII was lost. These men were for a pro-imperialistic, pro-monarchy League of Nations world, and they justified their cloak and dagger antics under a pro-democracy/anti-communist façade.

These OPC covert operations functioned in service to the Gladio structure which was inherently made up of the fascists who had to go underground after WWII was lost. These men were for a pro-imperialistic, pro-monarchy League of Nations world, and they justified their cloak and dagger antics under a pro-democracy/anti-communist façade.

Interestingly, the Crusader insignia for the Knights of Malta bears heavy resemblance to the SAS and Gladio insignias…

Most of the members of the CIA, at least the infamous ones, are members of the the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and you can see a very clear Crusader theme with all of this.

Emblem of the Phoenix Program (minus the skulls underneath its feet).

Lansdale who would revive and reform the Green Berets program, and its first major function would be in Vietnam, so this was the big experiment. The Phoenix symbol and lore in a bird that lites itself ablaze causing its own destruction but is reborn again from its ashes. This is a sort of MK Ultra blank slate concept, as used in context of the CIA’s Operation Phoenix program. This concept of burning the village to save the village, that kind of idea. You break someone down completely or a whole society or country down completely and you rebuild them up in the image you want to see them form.

Vietnam was one of the first laboratories (after Burma and Malaya) where these Tavistock ian tactics were first experimented on before they were used on the British and American civilians back home.

Along with this came a reform in military teaching as well. New recruits into the US Army were taught ideologies, philosophies and functions that they thought were a continuation of their patriotic legacy, when in fact, they were being taught an entirely new doctrine of warfare called counterinsurgency – whose goal was not to in fact end war and maintain peace, but rather to inflict perpetual warfare until centralised control is achieved - globally.

Thus, the US Army, under the direct purview of the CIA in Vietnam, would indoctrinate the next generation of recruits (occurring in the 1960s) who were taught that it was their role to not only neutralise the enemy through such “pacification” programs like the Phoenix Program, but to take part in that country’s reform on all levels, including politically, economically and culturally. Increasingly anything that had to do with policing activity would also fall under the purview of the CIA. This included police activity within the United States as well, where Green Berets increasingly took over the management and directive of police forces within their own country, using tactics that were not for the increased safety of the American citizen.

It was not long before the Army, Navy, and Air Force all had developed many units of Special Forces which specialised in clandestine operations - Special Air Warfare squadrons and SEAL (Sea, Air, Land) teams, and these were sent into any country that would accept them. These teams were heavily sprinkled with CIA agents, and most of their direction in the field was the operational responsibility of the CIA. The Phoenix Program went international and was led and secured by Special Forces units, modeled off of the British SAS in service to a global empire.

I am going to now jump a bit into the past but it is going to make sense because I am going to talk about the Vatican.

So something that is important for people to know, Italy was not a full country and the late 1800s. It had many different waring provinces and very notably you have the Papal States, which had their own military. And it was the Papal States who were responsible for pushing the First Crusades onto Emperor Frederick II, who did not want anything to do with this, and appears to have been a peaceful crusade i.e. diplomacy mission, bu they kept pushing this agenda. [For more on this refer here.]

Italy was so pissed at the Papal States that by the 1800s when they did get their independence and Italy became whole, they didn’t eradicate the Vatican headquarters but they did tell them to stay in the little box and if they were going to step out of that box they wer going to have a reckoning. So from 1879 until Mussolini this was the state of the Vatican but Mussolini would free the Vatican.

Here you have Benito Mussolini and Pietro Gasparri signing the Lateran Treaty in 1929 bringing the Vatican City into existence but also giving it sovereignty and immunity, in other words, special status in domestic and international law. It was Pope Pius XI who was pope at the time, he seems to be an ok pope from what I have heard but Pope Pius XII who came in on March 2nd, 1939 was a different story.

On June 27, 1942, the Istituto per le Opere di Religione (IOR), commonly known as the Vatican Bank, was created by Pope Pius XII and Bernardino Nogara, and had special status, again very much like the City of London was the model of the Vatican City and the Vatican Bank, it can do no wrong since it is immune to any law but its own.

Just like HSBC and other City of London banks, the Vatican Bank has in fact been caught in many large criminal activities at home and abroad yet cannot be held accountable by the Italian government nor any other government. One of the biggest scandals was around the Banco Ambrosiano which was owned by the Vatican Bank at this point and had been run into the ground due to a high degree of corruption and basically looting of the Italian people. This devastated the Italian economy but the government was powerless to act.

The following is a quote from Paul L. Williams who wrote about the Vatican Gladio networks:

Count Coundehove-Kalergi is considered to be the spiritual father of what is the European Union today. Kalergi would write several autobiographies.

Here you see in the top left the original flag that Kalergi conceived for his Pan-Europe, which he himself writes was to symbolise the Apollo Sun and the Crusader cross. Later on he would put the stars around it. You see the European Union adopting this flag with the empty spot in the middle which I believe is still referred to as a hidden symbol within the European Union flag.

So again , back to this Kingdom of Jerusalem idea that Matt was earlier referring to. So this is the continued impetus for where we are headed towards today.

Kalergi goes on to write in his autobiography:

What that really meant was a mission towards a League of Nations concept with several empires all in service to the British Empire and everything else as a satrapy and again a mission for the Kingdom of Jerusalem and we see that being revived today.

And just for people to note today, with all of the talk on Central and South America, the United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) is located in Panama and its job is to protect the Panama Canal but it is also the center for communication that coordinates Gladio activities throughout Central and South America.

Panama is also headquarters for Green Berets training programs which were central to Operation Condor it is where the death squads were trained.

